PHILADELPHIA -- Jahan Dotson has only been with the Philadelphia Eagles for a month. Without him, the Eagles would be in a major pickle at wide receiver.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are unlikely to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Britain Covey is out at least six weeks with a shoulder injury. That's three of the Eagles' top four wide receivers on the depth chart.

The other one is Dotson, who arrived with the Eagles on Aug. 22. Dotson has been getting acclimated to the offense in that short time, having just three catches for 14 yards through three games.

The Eagles are going to need more than that on Sunday. Dotson may end up being the No. 1 wide receiver, since the Eagles' options are limited at the position.

"We got people going down. It's forcing people to step up and be in positions they haven't been in," Dotson said. "I think we're ready for it, especially the guys in this receiver room. Me, Parris [Campbell], Johnny Wilson, they are gonna be showcasing their talent and what they can do and I'll be able to do the same thing. I'm excited for it and I'm ready for it."

Outside of Dotson, the Eagles have sixth-round rookie Johnny Wilson on the active roster. Parris Campbell is either going to be added to the active roster or elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Eagles also re-signed John Ross to the practice squad this week and he could be a practice squad elevation this week as well.

Campbell has shown he's ready for a bigger role in the offense, after having two catches for 13 yards when the Eagles needed him to step in and make plays once Smith and Covey went down. He'll have just an important role as Dotson on Sunday.

The Eagles cut Campbell, the former second-round pick, at the end of training camp. He wasn't sure if he wanted to be on any practice squad after being cut. Campbell's relationship and trust in Nick Sirianni kept him in Philadelphia.

"Being assigned to the practice squad can be a really tough thing," Dotson said. "The guy is talented. Everyone is talented. So you know your capability.

"When you get the opportunity, you can do one of two things. You can kinda piss down your leg or you can make plays for the team. He was able to do that. He was a big part of why we were able to move the ball down the field."

The only former first-round pick on this group is Dotson, brought in to be the Eagles' WR3. This is Dotson's opportunity to show why the Eagles traded for him.

"This is kinda the opportunity I've been waiting for since I got into the NFL," Dotson said. "Just being out there on Sundays and showcasing my talent and being able to make plays for the football team. That's the goal at the end of the day. Help the team win and make plays. That's what I'm gonna do. That's what I'm capable of doing."