PHILADELPHIA -- So much for that WR3 battle that consumed all 16 practices of Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

The Eagles took matters into their own hands, acquiring Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson with just over two weeks remaining until the season opener. Philadelphia gave up a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick, finding a complementary No. 3 wideout behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles spent all of training camp looking outside the organization for a WR3, all while an ongoing training camp battle was ongoing between Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, John Ross, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith. With Dotson in the fold, the wide receiver room changes entirely.

How does the rest of the wide receiver room shake out with Dotson on the roster? Who do the Eagles move on from with the 53-man roster deadline coming on Tuesday?

The long-term stability

The Eagles not only traded for Dotson, but have him under contract for two more seasons. Since Dotson was a former first-round pick, he also has a team option for the 2026 season. Philadelphia could have Dotson for up to three more seasons.

Here's a look at the Eagles' skill-position players and how long they are under contract.

Player Position Final contract year Jalen Hurts QB 2028 Saquon Barkley RB 2026 A.J. Brown WR 2028 DeVonta Smith WR 2027 Jahan Dotson WR 2026* Dallas Goedert TE 2025

*Includes if fifth-year option on rookie deal is exercised.

How the Eagles can use Dotson

The Eagles offense has been interchanging receivers between the outside and slot, using motion to create space for Brown and Smith. Both have thrived using motion, and Smith has been a matchup nightmare throughout training camp when the Eagles move him inside.

Dotson has played 65.6% of his snaps on the outside and 34.4% of them in the slot, providing another versatile option inside and outside. With Dotson's speed on the outside, that also frees up Smith in motion. The Eagles can also motion Dotson to be an inside weapon and create more space on the outside for Brown and Smith.

The most important aspect of this trade? The Eagles have depth at wide receiver and a capable starter in case Brown or Smith have to miss time. Dotson completes their offense.

The roster locks

Brown, Smith and Dotson are the top three receivers on the roster, but how will the rest of the wide receiver room shake out? Covey was the front-runner for the WR3 job prior to the Dotson trade, but still has a place on the roster as the punt returner. Covey has shined in training camp as wide receiver depth, showcasing his ability to gain separation in the slot.

If the Eagles need to have depth in the slot, Covey would be the top option behind the top three based on camp performance. Covey should have one of the roster spots locked up.

Who's competing for the final spot -- or two?

Campbell appeared to be a roster lock prior to the Dotson trade, but a groin injury limited him for several weeks in training camp. Campbell wants to play in Saturday's preseason finale and insisted he needs the reps in order to showcase to the Eagles why he belongs on the roster.

The Eagles typically don't part ways with rookie draft picks since Howie Roseman reemerged as general manager in 2016, not wanting players subject to waivers. Sixth-rounder Wilson impressed early in training camp as a wideout Jalen Hurts trusted, but he's more of a long-term project instead of an immediate contributor. Fifth-round pick Smith struggled most of training camp, but has sprung together strong practices over the past week. Smith will need a strong preseason finale on Saturday to help his case for a roster spot.

Ross was also in the mix for a roster spot, but a concussion has held him back. Ross' roster chances are slim after the Dotson move, but he could end up on the practice squad as a vested veteran. The same applies to Campbell.

Whether Philadelphia goes with five or six wide receivers is the question. Campbell, Smith and Wilson are battling for those spots and have one preseason game to make a final impression.