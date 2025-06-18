Lamar Jackson urged the Baltimore Ravens to sign his former college teammate Jaire Alexander earlier this week, and less than 24 hours after his plea, the Ravens did just that. On Wednesday, the franchise announced it has added the former Green Bay Packers cornerback.

According to ESPN, Alexander is signing a one-year contract that is worth $6 million. He reportedly turned down more money to reunite with his friend, Jackson. The Ravens quarterback even met Alexander in the team offices to congratulate him as he signed his new contract.

Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro that established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. It led to a four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2022, but Alexander has rarely been available since then. He's missed 20 games over the last two seasons due to injury, and a total of 38 games over his seven-year career, which led to his release earlier this offseason. Still, the talent is evident, as Alexander is the only Packers defensive back to make multiple Pro Bowls over the last decade.

Packers defense with and without Jaire Alexander

Packers' last two seasons With Alexander Without Alexander W-L 10-4 10-10 Completion percentage 64% 68% Passer rating 85.5 95.4

The Ravens' secondary struggled in 2024, finishing ranked No. 31 in the NFL (244.1 passing yards allowed per game). However, general manager Eric DeCosta has invested some serious resources into the back end of the defense. Baltimore selected former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in last year's draft, selected former Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the No. 27 overall in this year's draft, drafted two cornerbacks in the sixth round with Bilhal Kone from Western Michigan and Robert Longerbeam out of Rutgers, added former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, and now, have added Alexander. The Ravens also already have two bonafide studs in the secondary with four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the versatile Kyle Hamilton at safety.

Alexander has recorded 70 passes defensed and 12 interceptions in 78 career games played. Just 28 years old, Alexander could cash in next offseason if he is able to remain healthy and reestablish himself as one of the league's premier cover corners.