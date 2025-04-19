With free agency in the rearview mirror, dominoes have already fallen throughout the NFL, and with the draft on the horizon, more are on the way down. Of course, most of those will surround prospects entering the league via the draft. Still, there is also some business to attend to regarding veterans on various rosters, including the situation with Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers.

The former Pro Bowl corner has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, and those rumors are expected to continue, especially if the Packers add a cornerback early in the draft. While those murmurings of a possible exit out of Green Bay are surrounding Alexander at the moment, his quarterback hopes they subside and result in him remaining with the franchise.

"Ja, he's got his own world going on. I'm going to let him handle his own business and see what's going on. But that's my guy right there," Jordan Love told the Up & Adams Show on Thursday, via NFL.com. "He's definitely a player we need back. Just the play style he plays with, who he is on the field. I mean, that's a guy we need to have around. So, we'll see what happens."

Love added that he has not spoken about the trade rumors with Alexander and said that his value to the franchise stretches beyond simply what he can provide on the field.

"Locker room, he's a character," Love said. "He's always a guy that interacts with everybody on the team. He jokes around but he also has that serious side to him as a competitor, and obviously the player on the field is a whole 'nother area that we would be losing if we didn't have him. I'm hoping Ja's still there with us, we'll see. But that's my guy right there."

Consensus 2025 NFL mock draft: Shedeur Sanders slips but still manages to be a top-10 pick Bryan DeArdo

The crux of the issue surrounding Alexander and his possible departure from the Packers has been his availability, or lack thereof. The 28-year-old has been limited to seven games played in each of the last two regular seasons due to injury. Over the last four years, Alexander has appeared in 34 of a possible 68 regular-season games.