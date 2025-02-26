Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers are headed for a split. A week after reports indicated the team was prepared to move on from the accomplished yet oft-injured cornerback, the Packers have now begun trade conversations with other teams regarding Alexander, according to NFL Media.

The 28-year-old All-Pro has been one of Green Bay's top players when healthy, but he's missed at least 10 games in three of his last four seasons. Also due close to $25 million in 2025, the second-to-last year of his contract, he admitted to reporters following the 2024 campaign that he didn't know if he'd be back in Green Bay. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also expressed uncertainty over the corner's future.

Where could Alexander end up, provided the Packers continue trade talks and find a reasonable offer? Here are some of the most logical landing spots for the eighth-year veteran ahead of free agency:

Note: Trade agreements can be reached anytime until the start of free agency, but they cannot be finalized until the official start of the league year (4 p.m. ET on March 12).

Would the Packers prefer to deal their former star inside the NFC North? Probably not. But the Vikings have pulled this before, convincing the Detroit Lions to cough up T.J. Hockenson. And if Minnesota can't retain some of its top free agents in the secondary, including No. 1 corner Byron Murphy Jr. and emergent safety Camryn Bynum, they could pivot to give coordinator Brian Flores an even higher-upside option.

They just paid big bucks to Tyson Campbell in 2024, but that doesn't mean they aren't in dire need of secondary reinforcements. In fact, few teams might be more motivated to pursue a proven starter at this position. They've also got a staff connection to Alexander, with new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spending 2024 as the Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

The Packers and Steelers just struck a deal for Preston Smith during the 2024 season, and they have reason to reconnect here. Pittsburgh has young standout Joey Porter Jr. at corner but could still use a proven counterpart, and with more than $60 million in projected salary cap space, money wouldn't necessarily be an issue. Alexander's feisty play style would fit right into the Steelers' culture.

The Raiders have an up-and-comer at corner in Jack Jones, but they've also got three other key defensive backs, including top cover man Nate Hobbs, set to hit free agency. So it's clear they'll need to address the position. The real selling point here, though, is money: Alexander isn't cheap on his current deal, but the Raiders are projected to have the second-most salary cap space of all teams. They can afford to do it.

Just last offseason the Falcons committed top-tier money to No. 1 corner A.J. Terrell. But Atlanta could really use a proper running mate at the position. Their cap space is tight going into free agency, but Alexander might have an incentive to restructure his deal to make it work. Not only was he born and raised on the East Coast, but the Falcons also employ Jerry Gray as assistant head coach; Gray was the Packers' defensive backs coach during some of Alexander's best years, from 2020-2022.