PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with Jake Elliott at kicker. There wasn't a doubt about Elliott's ability to make field goals.

The next challenge falls on Elliott. How will the long time kicker get the misses out of his own head?

"I'm trusting what I've always done," Elliott said after the Eagles' win on Thursday. "Even some of them I missed, I still felt pretty good about ball contact. It's the Northeast, sometimes they don't go in.

"I'm hitting balls in the net, kind of figuring it out, feeling it out, finding something that I like. I'm doubling down on my plan."

Elliott missed an extra point and two field goals in Thursday's 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders, leaving seven points on the board. The Eagles kicker has hit 14 of 19 field goals this season, matching a career-low 73.7% field goal rate (also hit that low mark in 2020). Elliott is 0 of 4 on 50-plus-yard field goal attempts after going 12 of 14 on those kicks in each of the last two seasons.

"Adjectives are kind of almost pathetic, uncharacteristic," Elliott said. "It was a tough night. I felt pretty good hitting the ball, which I think is the most frustrating part. ... Even the couple that didn't go in, I felt pretty good about. I'll watch the tape, figure it out, try to bounce back.

"I don't need a lot of positivity around me. I also don't need anyone to tell me that I suck and that I need to fix it right now. I kind of take that on myself. I'm my hardest critic."

Coming off a season in which he was a Second Team All-Pro, Elliott is 5 of 8 on field goal attempts in his last three games. The reliable Elliott has the most 50+ made field goals in franchise history, which makes it all the more surprising he hasn't made that long-range kick this year.

This is why Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had to say something to Elliott during Thursday's win.

"We have so much faith in him and that's what you do," Sirianni said. "You can really build connections through tough times, right? So obviously he was going through a tough time, but this team believes so much in Jake Elliott because of his track record and who he is and the teammate he is and the captain he is.

"Just wanted to let him know that we all believe in him and can't wait for him to get his opportunity to go out and do it again."