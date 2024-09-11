FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson continues to receive encouraging news about the knee injury he suffered Sunday in the team's 33-17 Week 1 win at the Cleveland Browns. He is considered week-to-week with a sprained MCL, per ESPN.

Ferguson rolled over and grabbed his knee after a 2-yard catch with 6:35 left in the third quarter and did not return to the game. He finished with three catches for 15 yards receiving.

"I think we dodged a big one," Prescott said postgame when asked about Ferguson. "Talking to him, he gave me a lot of confidence that he'll be ok."

After the Cowboys returned home to Dallas, coach Mike McCarthy provided another positive update about the 25-year-old's injury status.

"Yes. Good news," McCarthy said Monday. "He'll be working with the return-to-play group Wednesday, so we'll see how that goes."

McCarthy confirmed Ferguson remains "very optimistic" while practicing in the return-to-play group on Wednesday.

"That's the plan," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "Feels good, he's very optimistic, just as you think he would be."

Ferguson himself tweeted out "God is good" Monday morning after reportedly undergoing an MRI.

Prescott having his top tight end is critical given his reliance on the position on throws over the middle, particularly in the red zone, since returning from his severe ankle injury in 2021. His 26 touchdown passes to tight ends since 2021 are the third-most in the NFL, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (36) and Jared Goff (29).

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer touched on how Ferguson makes his impact felt whether it's as a blocker in the run game or by running routes in the passing game.

"Yeah, you know Fergie really can help us big time, both run and pass," Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "Another guy that I would say is an enforcer, a tough ass, a guy that's going to play violent, he's going to play physical. ... He just plays the game the right way. Another guy that being a coach's kid, being around and having his grandfather [former Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez]. The guy's been around the football field in the stadium his entire life. You can't discount what that means for a guy."

The tight end's body control is what excites Dallas the most when he turns into a route-runner for Prescott.

"This guy gets football, he understands football, but [his] body control is unbelievable," Schottenheimer said. "Ball skills are unbelievable. He might argue this: he's not the fastest tight end in the league. Just the way he plays the game with his body control, his size, his ability to create separation to the route. He's just a dynamic weapon for us. Dak trusts him in tight spots."

Ferguson earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career in his second season in 2023 after being a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (129th overall).

Jake Ferguson 2023 season (NFL ranks)





NFL TE Rank Targets 102 7th Receptions 71 9th Receiving Yards 761 8th Yards/Reception 10.7 7th Receiving TD 5 T-7th

* Earned first career Pro Bowl selection

The Cowboys' next two days of practice Wednesday and Thursday will reveal whether or not Ferguson will suit up for Dallas' home opener Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (1-0)