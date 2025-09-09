The San Francisco 49ers are moving in a different direction at kicker. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the 49ers have released kicker Jake Moody after two-plus seasons with the franchise.

Moody missed two field goals in Sunday's season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year kicker missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, while also having a 36-yarder blocked late in the third quarter. He did connect on a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-10.

To replace Moody, the 49ers are signing former Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro, per ESPN. Piñeiro made 88.9% of his kicks in 49 games played over the last three seasons with Carolina, and has familiarity with current 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer. Piñeiro has made 88.1% of his field goals with a long of 56 yards in 70 career games played. He has also kicked for the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

Moody was originally selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and was the first kicker off the board in that draft. During his two-plus seasons with San Francisco, the Michigan product connected on 74.2% of his field goal attempts (46 of 62), including making 21 of 25 field goal tries during his rookie campaign in 2023.

Moody struggled quite a bit throughout the 2024 season as he only was successful on 24 of 34 attempts. He made all 14 of his tries from inside 40 yards, but missed 10 of his 20 attempts from 40-plus yards.