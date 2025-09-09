The San Francisco 49ers are moving in a different decision at the kicker position. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the 49ers are releasing kicker Jake Moody after two-plus seasons with the franchise.

Moody missed two field goals in Sunday's season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year kicker missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, while also having a 36-yard field goal blocked late in the third quarter.

The 49ers kicker did connect on a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-10.

Moody was originally selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and was the first kicker off the board in that draft. During his two-plus seasons with San Francisco, the Michigan product has connected on 74.2% of his field goal attempts (46-of-62), including making 21 of 25 field goal tries during his rookie campaign in 2023.

Moody struggled quite a bit throughout the 2024 season as he only was successful on 24 of 34 attempts. He was 14-of-14 on field goals that came from under 40 yards, but missed 10 of his 20 tries from 40-plus yards.

The 49ers will likely be auditioning kickers this week ahead of Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints.