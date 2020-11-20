Jake Scott, a former Super Bowl MVP and valued member of the Miami Dolphins' "No Name" defense, has passed away on at the age of 75. Dick Anderson, who shared a defensive backfield with Scott for six seasons in Miami, said that Scott had spent a week in the hospital after falling and injuring his head, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins issued a statement on Scott's passing Thursday night.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott. Jake made an impact from the day he joined the Dolphins in 1970, going on to earn five Pro Bowl selections, a place on the Dolphins Honor Roll and was the MVP of Super Bowl VII, capping off the only perfect season in NFL history. Our all-time leader in interceptions, he teamed with Dick Anderson to form one of the top safety duos in NFL history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories."

A college standout at Georgia, Scott was a seventh round pick in the 1970 draft. An immediate starter, Anderson picked off five passes that season while helping the Dolphins post their first winning season. A year later, he earned the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Dolphins reach their first Super Bowl.

After losing to the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, the Dolphins were determined to make it back to the Super Bowl in 1972. Along the way, Miami managed to become the first team in NFL history to post a perfect record, going 14-0 in the regular season before defeating the Browns and Steelers in the playoffs. In Super Bowl VII, Scott's two interceptions helped the Dolphins post a 14-7 win over Washington. In the process, Scott became the first defensive back to win Super Bowl MVP honors. The following season, Scott earned his first of two consecutive All-Pro selections while helping the Dolphins become the second NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

In 1974, Scott tallied a career-high eight interceptions while helping the Dolphins make a gallant run at becoming the first team in NFL history to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls. The Dolphins' reign atop the NFL ended after Clarence Davis' "Sea of Hands" touchdown gave the Raiders a 28-24 win in the AFC playoffs.

After earning another Pro Bowl nod in 1975, Scott spent his final three seasons in Washington before returning after the 1978 season. In nine seasons, Scott recorded 49 interceptions to go with 13 fumble recoveries. A model of consistency, Scott registered at least three interceptions each season. He also missed just two games during his career while making 126 regular-season starts.

Scott is the third member of the Dolphins' fabled 1972 team to pass away in 2020. Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died in May at 90. Running back Jim Kiick, a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 1969, died in June at 73. In July 2019, Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti died at 78. The current Dolphins team is wearing a patch in honor of Shula for the entirety of the 2020 season.