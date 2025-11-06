The Jacksonville Jaguars were "buyers" at this year's NFL trade deadline, as they sent a pair of draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Multiple teams were reportedly interested in Meyers, but it was first-year Jacksonville coach Liam Coen that landed him.

Meyers has just 33 catches for 352 yards this year, but he's registered four straight 800-yard receiving seasons -- including a 1,000-yard campaign in 2024. The Jaguars hope he can bring some stability to an inconsistent passing attack using his "superpower."

"We're looking forward to seeing how his skill set fits within the system," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said, via ESPN. "I think from afar it does. You think about where we're at in terms of volume of drops, what's his superpower? It's not dropping the football, right? So you just take it from the surface level, it seems fitting."

Usually catching the football is not a "superpower" for a wide receiver. But for the Jaguars, it is approaching that territory.

Jacksonville plagued by drops

According to CBS Sports Research, the Jaguars are tied in having the most dropped passes (30) through eight games since 2000. Jacksonville has also not gotten much production from its top wideout, Brian Thomas Jr.

After a historic rookie campaign in which he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas is averaging just 3.8 receptions and 52.5 receiving yards per game with only one touchdown. He had four 100-yard receiving games as a rookie, but has yet to cross that threshold in 2025.

Brian Thomas Jr. 2024 to 2025



2024 2025 Reception percentage 65% 50% Receiving yards per game 75.4 52.5 Yards after catch per reception 6.5 3.7

Thomas is still the Jaguars' leading receiver with 420 yards on 30 receptions, but they haven't gotten much production elsewhere. No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, has just 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown -- and it's unclear when he'll see the field again. To put those numbers in perspective, he's averaging fewer receiving yards per game than tight ends Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin Jr.

Overall, the Jaguars passing offense ranks No. 16 in the NFL with 215.3 passing yards per game, but if you take into account just the numbers from the receivers, it looks much worse.

Trevor Lawrence targeting WRs this season





NFL Rank Completion percentage 56% 30th Yards per attempt 6.9 26th TD-INT 5-6 28th Passer rating 73.0 30th

Recent injuries led to Meyers trade

Apart from acquiring a new weapon that can potentially bring some stability to a unit that desperately needs it, the Jaguars also needed a new wide receiver. Period.

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Thomas did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, Tim Patrick has a groin issue and Dyami Brown is working through a concussion. Parker Washington, who led Jacksonville on Sunday with 90 yards on eight catches in the overtime victory over the Raiders, has been earning Lawrence's trust, but the Jags needed to add more talent in this department. Meyers helps with that.

An important Week 10 showdown

Not many view the Jaguars' Week 10 tilt vs. the rival Houston Texans as the game of the week, but it's incredibly important when it comes to the AFC South. The 5-3 Jags defeated the 3-5 Texans earlier this year, and sweeping the season series would not only put more ground between them and Houston in the division, but also inch Jacksonville closer to the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are 1.5-point road underdogs for Sunday's matchup.

This decision to add Meyers was made with contending in mind, and that begins on Sunday. Meyers himself is not going to revolutionize Jacksonville's offense, but if the veteran pass-catcher can quickly establish himself as a reliable target for Lawrence, it's something that could take this team to the next level.