Jakobi Meyers officially wants out of Las Vegas. CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the Raiders star receiver has requested to be traded. Meyers has been trying to get a new contract from the team, but he hasn't been able to get anything done with a Raiders front office that's led by new general manager John Spytek.

Meyers, who caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season, is headed into the final year of a deal that's scheduled to pay him just $10.76 million in 2025, so he's certainly underpaid compared to other players at his position.

According to NFL Media, the Raiders have no plans to trade Meyers. However, if he does get dealt, there are several landing spots that could make sense, so let's take a look at a few of them.

Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career (2019-22) in New England, and a return to Foxboro would actually make a lot of sense. During his first three years with the Patriots, his offensive coordinator was Josh McDaniels, and McDaniels is now back in New England as the OC, so Meyers would likely be able to quickly learn the offense. If the Patriots were to make a deal for Meyers, it wouldn't be the first time McDaniels has gone after him. After McDaniels took the Raiders' head coaching job in 2022, he made sure to sign Meyers after the receiver became a free agent in 2023.

The Patriots did go out and sign Stefon Diggs this offseason, but he's coming off an ACL tear. Right now, the Patriots don't have a lot of proven depth at receiver, so Meyers would certainly be an upgrade.

The Steelers have already added two weapons via trade this year -- DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith -- and you could make a strong argument they need to add one more for Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers don't really have a reliable receiver behind Metcalf, so the addition of Meyers could do wonders. It would give the Steelers a true No. 2 receiving threat, which would likely take some pressure off Metcalf. Meyers finished with over 1,000 receiving yards last season while catching passes from Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and he could probably improve that number with Rodgers as his quarterback.

The 49ers might have the most banged-up receiving room in the NFL. The team's top receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, isn't expected to return to the field until October at the earliest as he continues to recover from a brutal knee injury that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season (Aiyuk tore both his ACL and MCL).

The team's leading wide receiver from 2024, Jauan Jennings, is dealing with a calf injury. Not to mention, Jennings isn't happy with his contract, which is set to pay him a base salary of just $1.17 million as he heads into the final year of his deal. The 49ers also have two other receivers in Jordan Watkins (ankle) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) who are both dealing with an injuries. And then there's Russell Gage, who's dealing with a slight MCL sprain. So yeah, as we were saying, this might be the most banged-up receiving room in the NFL.

The 49ers are so banged up at receiver that they made a trade for Skyy Moore last week, but that doesn't mean they can't go after Meyers. Unlike Moore, the Raiders receiver is a proven commodity who's gone over 800 yards in each of his past four seasons.

The Vikings have been looking to add a receiver for over a week now. Minnesota has reached out to the Panthers about possibly making a deal to reunite with Adam Thielen, but nothing has come of those talks so far. If they can't get a deal done to acquire Thielen, the Vikings could pick up the phone and see what it would take for them to acquire Meyers from the Raiders.

The reason the Vikings need some receiving help is because Jordan Addison has to sit out the first three games due to a suspension, and then there's Justin Jefferson, who missed a good chunk of training camp due to a hamstring injury. Meyers would give them some strong insurance at the receiving position in case Jefferson aggravates his injury.