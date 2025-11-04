The 2025 NFL trade deadline is in full swing. The latest deal to come down the wire features two teams that went toe-to-toe just a couple of days ago in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. After the Jags narrowly escaped Las Vegas with an overtime win in Week 9, they landed the team's top wideout, Jakobi Meyers, for a pair of draft picks.

Meyers was a popular name on the trade block before the deadline, and his name has been floated around in talks for months. It dates back to the offseason when the veteran requested a trade out of Las Vegas, but that request was denied until now.

For Jacksonville, it improved to 5-3 on the season with its win over the Raiders this past Sunday, staying on the heels of the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (7-2). The Jags are currently slotted as the conference's No. 7 seed. With Travis Hunter currently on injured reserve, it makes sense that they targeted a pass catcher.

But let's dive a bit deeper into this deal and, in the process, hand out our grades for both the Jaguars and Raiders.

The trade

Jaguars get : Jakobi Meyers

: Jakobi Meyers Raiders get: Fourth- and sixth-round picks

Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

Jakobi Meyers LV • WR • #16 TAR 49 REC 33 REC YDs 352 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Meyers is a solid No. 2 option at receiver, making him a strong complement to Brian Thomas Jr. in the Jaguars' offense. As noted, Hunter is currently on injured reserve, which created a bit of a hole at the position group for Jacksonville. If/when Hunter returns after he's eligible following the next three games, it'll be interesting to see how the offense operates. It's possible for Hunter to see more time at cornerback with Meyers now in the fold, so the addition gives them flexibility.

Meanwhile, the is a move that the Jags are hope to improve Trevor Lawrence's's production. The Jaguars' quarterback is 30th in completion percentage and passer rating when targeting wide receivers this season.

Trevor Lawrence when targeting WRs Stats NFL Rank Completion percentage 56% 30th Yards per attempt 6.9 26th TD-INT 5-6 28th Passer rating 73.0 30th

The sticking point, at the moment, is Meyers' looming free agency. Giving up fourth- and sixth-rounders for someone who could be gone in a few months is a little rich, especially since the Jaguars have already invested quite heavily at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

The Raiders were going to lose Meyers one way or another. The wide receiver had requested a trade this summer, and the team decided against moving him. Then, when he was recently asked if he still had a desire to be dealt, Meyers confirmed that a trade would still be his preferred outcome.

Does that sound like someone who is going to re-sign when he becomes a free agent this offseason when his contract expires? Don't think so.

At 2-6, Las Vegas made the prudent move to ship off Meyers and has gained a solid return for him, considering that he's in the final year of his deal. For a rebuilding team, like the Raiders may become this offseason, bolstering the draft cupboard is critical.

As for this current version of the Raiders, Meyers didn't jell with quarterback Geno Smith, who had zero touchdowns and four interceptions when targeting him this season.