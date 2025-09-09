Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been suspended $57,222 for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prior to the first play from scrimmage during Thursday night's NFL season opener, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Carter was immediately ejected from the contest, and the NFL is handling his ejection as a one-game suspension -- or time served. Carter will not face further punishment from the league and is eligible to play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Carter will not be suspended another game, the $57,222 fine amount is equal to one game check, as Jones points out. The NFL announced the update on Carter as if it were a suspension, even though he already served the sentence.

"After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement to ESPN.

According to CBS Sports Research, Carter's ejection was the fastest in an NFL game since Sept. 12, 2005 when Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin Mathis were tossed after a pregame fight. Following the Eagles' 24-20 victory, Carter admitted he made a mistake by spitting on Prescott, and said it would not happen again.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It just won't happen again," a dejected Carter said following the game. "I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there today.

"Just not being able to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game (is disappointing). It won't happen again, I promise."

This is a developing story.