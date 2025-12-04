Jalen Carter will miss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent a procedure on both shoulders, according to ESPN. Carter is considered week to week.

Carter will continue to undergo treatment on his shoulders and hopes to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoffs. Philadelphia (8-4) has a 1.5 game lead over the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the AFC East with five games remaining in the regular season. The Eagles would be the No. 3 seed if the postseason started today.

The ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter earned his first Pro Bowl nod last year after recording 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss in 16 games. He had two more sacks during the Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

This season hasn't been as productive for Carter, though. In 10 games, Carter tallied 2.0 sacks and four tackles for loss. He has, however, batted down six passes which ties his single-season high that was set last year.

Carter experienced an inauspicious start to the season as he was ejected prior to Philadelphia's Week 1 win over Dallas after he spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While he didn't receive an additional suspension, the NFL docked Carter $57,222 for his actions.

With Carter out, rest assured that the Chargers will look to exploit the middle of the Eagles' defense with Kimani Vidal, who ran for a career-high 126 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries during the Chargers' Week 13 win over the Raiders.