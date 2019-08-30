Jalen Guyton forcing Cowboys' hand at wide receiver, talks about his big play vs. Bucs

ARLINGTON, Texas — Exclamation point.

While some players left the preseason finale with a comma-type performance, and others a definitive period, Jalen Guyton basically morphed into a vertical line with a dot beneath it when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. The former University of North Texas star receiver has been climbing uphill since April, when the team signed him as an undrafted free agent. He joined a wide receiver corps in Dallas that has everything figured out in the top three spots -- by way of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb -- but nothing determined in the last two or three seats.

Guyton did all he could to change that against the Buccaneers, but he knows the reality is there's a chance he'll still be a victim of the final roster cutdown on Saturday. For his part, he's at peace with what comes next after leaving it all on the field in training camp and in the preseason. When I asked if he feels confident about his chances for a 53-man roster seat going into the NFL deadline, his answer carried more of a veteran tone than one of a rookie praying for rain.

"That's a really hard question," he said. "Trying to evaluate your body of work for the last couple of months ... It's not my position to evaluate myself. That's something I can't control.

"My mindset is just more focused on what I can control: Rehabbing myself back from this game, correcting my mistakes, finding points of my game that I can improve and applying those improvements so that whether I get to stay with this team -- by the Grace of God -- or if I move on to one of the other 31 teams, I can continue to get better and help that team get better."

The Cowboys showed interest in Guyton ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, bringing him in for a Dallas Day workout in April. He impressed them enough to get a call following the event, and burst out of the gates in OTAs and minicamp, but slowly began to lose his lead in the Race of the Speedy Youth when fellow rookie Jon'Vea Johnson began to make a name for himself. Johnson has since taken steps back due to an issue with drops, and newly-signed Devin Smith took the baton and hasn't looked back since. The same can be said about second-year wideout Cedrick Wilson, Jr., and one could argue Smith and Wilson are the frontrunners for WR5 and WR6 -- assuming Tavon Austin is WR4 -- which could push Guyton to waivers, and possibly another club.

While he'd love nothing more than to remain with his hometown Cowboys, he remains keyed in on controlling what he can control.

"One thing that I always try to set myself apart on is my hard work," Guyton said. "Just being consistent in that hard work every day. I know that nobody's perfect. I'm not the guy that's going to come in and get everything right on the very first try, but I will give you my heart.

"I will put my everything into it, and that's on and off the field. If I don't get it the first day, I'm going to make sure I do everything I can to get it the second day -- if not the second day, then the third day. That consistent hard work is something that I've identified myself with, and that I hope that I can continue to uphold going into the future."

His hard work paid off in a big way with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the preseason finale, when Guyton caught a short pass from quarterback Taryn Christion, broke two tackles and burst forward for a 69-yard touchdown that included at least one additional broken tackle en route to the end zone.

I asked Guyton what went through his mind on the eye-popping play.

"It was just a basic play," he said. "We had curls coming out of the huddle. I just made sure I got past the sticks and came back to the rock to secure the catch. By the time I caught the ball, I peeked to the sticks to make sure I got the first down and once I checked that off, and I was thinking whatever happens now -- so long as I don't lose any yards -- I can just fall down, get the first [down] and keep it moving.

"But then I shed one tackle, and then another tackle, and from that point on it was just 'run straight until they stop you.'"

Recency bias is a real thing, and could work in Guyton's favor, because there was no better time and situation to show up big to propel himself back in front of the Cowboys' coaching staff. The safe bet is the Cowboys will look to carry six WRs to start the season, which means taking an ax to the current 11-man count, but they're desperately seeking young guys who can outright blow the lid off of opposing defenses. Guyton has that ability in spades, as evidenced in how he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash ahead of the draft, and by the fact he was ranked as a top-six SPARQ athlete in his class.

He ends his first NFL preseason with four catches for 94 yards.

The Allen, Texas native will get a strong look now for the 53-man roster at best, and practice squad at worst, but the latter would depend upon him clearing waivers if released. There's no guarantee he won't be scooped by another team after seeing what he did to the Buccaneers, though, making the coming decision that much more difficult for the Cowboys.

As far as Guyton is concerned, however, whomever he ends up playing for will inevitably get his all.