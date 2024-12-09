PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts certainly didn't have the best passing day in the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, yet the Eagles quarterback set another mark that hasn't been accomplished in nearly two decades.

Hurts finished with a rushing touchdown in the win, his 13th rushing touchdown of the season. He became the first quarterback to rush for 13+ touchdowns in three consecutive seasons and the first player to reach this feat since LaDainian Tomlinson had 13+ rushing touchdowns in six consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2007. Hurts is just the seventh player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

This was Hurts' third season with 13+ rushing touchdowns, as all other quarterbacks have just two such seasons in NFL history. Hurts finished Sunday's game 14 of 21 for 108 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions (110.8 rating) while also rushing for 59 yards and a score. Hurts had his 25th career game with a pass touchdown and a rushing touchdown, fifth most from any player in league history.

"We didn't play to our standard in the pass game, but he's able to make plays in different ways," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. "That's a huge asset that he has as a quarterback.

"I said what I said about him last week, he deserves to be in the MVP conversation. I stand by that. He's done a lot of really good things. As a whole, coaching and playing, as a whole, everybody, it wasn't quite good enough in the pass game, but you've got to give the Carolina Panthers credit for that."

During the Eagles' nine-game winning streak, Hurts has 23 total touchdowns to just two giveaways and a 113.7 passer rating (fourth in the NFL). Hurts' 23 total touchdowns are second in the NFL to Josh Allen since Week 6 (when the Eagles started their win streak).

Hurts made even more history on Sunday, and is just two touchdowns away from becoming the first quarterback with consecutive 15+ rushing touchdown seasons. Hurts would become the first player since Derrick Henry to have consecutive 15+ rushing touchdown seasons (2019-2020).