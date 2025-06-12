PHILADELPHIA -- Having a new play caller is a rite of passage Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has grown accustomed to since entering the NFL.

When a reporter brought up Hurts had six different play callers in his six years with the Eagles, the 2020 second-rounder responded in prompt.

"I don't count."

Hurts is certainly used to having a different play caller nearly every season since he entered college, having 12 of them since enrolling as a freshman at the University of Alabama in 2016. The latest is Kevin Patullo, after previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left to take a head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts has been a victim of his own success, yet has been able to continue winning in the process. Working with a new play caller is business as usual, but this offseason with Patullo feels different.

"Yea I think as you get older, you find comfort," Hurts said regarding his relationship with Patullo. "You're encouraged what you are able to do. That opens the door -- okay maybe there's more that I can do. When I look at it, looking at Coach (Patullo) saying how can he take me to the next level. That's his whole thing when he came here, where his head was. Whatever you do, get more, and advance my game.

"He's been great. I've always had the sponge-like mentality, taking in as much as I can."

The offense was "95% new" last spring, as Hurts admitted when describing Moore's unit. This time, Hurts was more diplomatic with his approach regarding Patullo, as the duo have been working on developing that chemistry throughout the spring.

"I think it's just been a progression over time in a way of evolution," Hurts said. "You bank information. You take in stuff and you're really just learning from your mistakes. You're leaning from your successes as well. You're learning from all your experiences so there really isn't anything I can't lean on that I've experienced one way or another when it comes to change or a system or approach.

"And I think Kevin has a unique way of looking at that so I'm excited to see what we can do."

Patullo has been with Hurts for the past four seasons, and can tap into what works best for him. In his one season with Moore, Hurts completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions, finishing with a 103.7 passer rating (career highs in completion rate and passer rating). He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the postseason, Hurts completed 71.4% of his passes for 726 yards with five touchdowns to just one interception for a 108.6 passer rating. Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP after completing 77.3% of his passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (119.7 rating) while rushing for 72 yards and a score.

Hurts' performance following the Eagles' bye week showcased his best football. The Eagles won all 14 games Hurts started and finished after Week 6, completing 69.7% of his passes for 2,699 yards with 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions for a 112.5 passer rating. Hurts also had 17 rushing touchdowns in that span, totaling 36 touchdowns to just four giveaways (two interceptions, two fumbles lost) after the bye week.

The relationship with Patullo is ongoing, but the new play caller knows what to tap into to get the most out of Hurts.

"There is a dynamic of that, that kinda already exists, it's just a matter if it gets called in the game," Hurts said. "Coach [Patullo] has always had a say and played a role. ... He's in charge of the offense and so I think he's been doing a great job of that with what we've been able to do.

"On the other side of it, there is a dynamic of adaptability that you have to be able to have and find success regardless of what the leadership looks like, what the voice is, who's in the quarterback room coaching me or who's out there calling plays.

"And so that's really where I put my energy at trying to decode these things and kinda figure it out on my terms a little bit and find a way to make it go."