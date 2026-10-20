Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after blood clots were found in his lungs. Speculation about the injury began shortly after the team announced he had a superficial blood clot in his left calf, which sidelined him for the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team said his prognosis is "very good," and he is expected to make a full recovery. He's currently on blood thinners, which prevent him from participating in any contact activities until he's fully recovered. The severity of the injury has caused great concern over Hurts' future and has some calling for an investigation into how the Eagles approached the injury and treatment.

A lot has transpired in a short amount of time, and the timeline can get a bit confusing. His diagnosis also changed over the course of a week. So let's break it down to the facts:

Oct. 4: Eagles vs. Rams

This is the game where Hurts said the blood clot was "provoked." He was cleated in his calf during the 24-20 loss.

Oct. 8: Hurts seeks treatment for calf

After practice, Hurts sought treatment on his calf, the original spot of the blood clot. Hurts was listed with a calf injury on the Week 5 injury report, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice ahead of the Eagles' trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oct. 9: Eagles, Hurts fly to London

The team flew to London on the Friday before their international game, arriving late Friday night for the trip across the pond. The team would be in London for less than 48 hours. Hurts flew with the team, and the flight from Philly to London takes between seven and eight hours.

Oct. 10: Blood clot reportedly detected

While in London, Hurts was seen by specialists, who reportedly found the blood clot through an MRI. According to reports, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 a.m. local time. Initial reports said Hurts was advised by medical professionals not to sleep and had been up 36 hours before taking the field on Sunday. However, the QB's agent, Nicole Lynn, later released a statement saying that although Hurts stayed up late, he managed to get some sleep before the game. She said the team set up a room for him at the stadium.

The Eagles' medical staff and independent doctors told Hurts and the team that "activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play," per a statement the team released on Oct. 15.

Oct. 11: Eagles vs. Jaguars in London

Hurts played the full game, throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles lost 19-17 and fell to 2-3 on the season.

Oct. 11: Eagles fly home from London

The Eagles flew home from London the night of the game. Hurts was on the flight, which, again, would have taken between seven and eight hours.

Oct. 14: Hurts undergoes second ultrasound

Hurts was once again listed with a calf injury, this time on the Wednesday, Oct. 14 injury report, but was a full participant. Speaking with the media, before his test, he called his injury a "unique experience."

After practice, he underwent a second ultrasound, where doctors found the blood clot had moved, which can lead to a serious health situation.

Oct. 15: Hurts misses practice

After being a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Hurts was a non-participant in both Thursday and Friday's practices.

Oct. 15: Eagles announce Hurts is out

The team released a statement explaining that Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot when he initially sought treatment. They made the announcement that Hurts would be sidelined for their Week 6 game.

Oct. 16: Eagles sign Joe Milton

The Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. The move felt like a premonition of Hurts going on IR, due to the number of quarterbacks they were carrying.

Oct. 17: Eagles put Hurts on IR

Shortly after reports that they would not be placing Hurts on IR, the Eagles did, in fact, put the QB on IR. Any player on IR is required to miss a minimum of four games.

Oct. 18: Eagles vs. Panthers

Hurts was ruled out ahead of the Week 6 contest, and Tanner McKee started in his place. McKee went 26-of-45 with 215 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The Eagles fell to 2-4 on the season.

Oct. 19: Eagles release statement

The Eagles released a statement with an update on the situation. They said Hurts was "initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli." Pulmonary emboli means there were multiple blood clots now in his lungs, which is a serious situation.

The team said it expects him to make a full recovery and anticipates "that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners." More reports also came out at this time about Hurts' hospital stay in London and his lack of sleep before the Week 5 game.





Oct. 19: Reports on his season being over

On Monday, there were multiple reports that Hurts' season was likely over, given his situation. While it seems likely, there has been no confirmation from the Eagles on an official timetable or return plan.