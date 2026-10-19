Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, according to multiple reports, after blood clots were found in his lungs.

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, issued a joint statement on Monday laying out his updated diagnosis after originally announcing he had a superficial blood clot in his left calf that caused him to miss Week 6. A follow-up scan over the weekend revealed deep vein thrombosis, and he had "bilateral pulmonary emboli," meaning several blood clots were now in his lungs.

The Eagles said Hurts' prognosis is "very good" and that he is expected to make a full recovery. However, he will be treated with blood thinners, which will take him away from all contact activities until he is off the treatment.

Here is the full statement:

"Over the last few days, Jalen Hurts has received comprehensive medical evaluations by physician experts. In the interest of transparency, we are providing additional information on the diagnosis and treatment plan related to his condition. "Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. "blood thinners"). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football. "Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects. "We are thinking of Jalen and looking forward to a strong recovery."

No clots were found until Hurts was in London. It was initially diagnosed as a superficial blood clot. At that time, doctors advised Hurts not to sleep as a precaution, so he stayed awake for roughly 36 hours prior to the game against the Jaguars, according to reports. Despite not getting any sleep, Hurts started and threw for 220 yards and a touchdown.

It was since discovered that the blood clot was "provoked," meaning that it was caused by Hurts getting cleated in his calf during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams. That game took place a week before Philadelphia's game in London.

Hurts traveled to London that week, appearing on that week's injury report with a calf injury on Friday. He was a full practice participant that day and had no injury designation prior to the Eagles' game against the Jaguars. Hurts reportedly went to the hospital the evening prior to Sunday's game.

Philadelphia will move forward with Tanner McKee at quarterback. A 2023 sixth-round pick, McKee made his first start of the season Sunday against the Panthers. He threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 25-15 loss that dropped the Eagles to 2-4.

Hurts, 28, is in his seventh season with the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his first six seasons, Hurts earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped lead the Eagles to two NFC titles and a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2024 season. He holds the single-game Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a quarterback (72 against the Chiefs). Hurts is one of just two players (the other being Terrell Davis) to run for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl game.

Hurts was named MVP of Super Bowl LIX after amassing 293 total yards and scoring three total touchdowns in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs. Hurts has the highest career completion percentage (73.3%) in Super Bowl history among passers with at least 40 attempts.