NEW ORLEANS -- Jalen Hurts has as many Super Bowl appearances as Steve Young and Dan Marino combined, two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Based on the way Hurts is criticized by throwing the football, many would think he isn't a good passer.

The numbers say otherwise, which is why Hurts is starting his second Super Bowl in three years and the Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the big game. The last time Hurts was on the Super Bowl stage, he was the first player in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards, rush for 70+ yards, and rush for three touchdowns in a game.

Yes, it's hard to top what Hurts did in Super Bowl LVII. We're going to try with these bold predictions for the Eagles quarterback on Sunday.

Hurts throws two touchdown passes to A.J. Brown

Brown made some headlines this season when he said the "passing" offense could be better. That wasn't a knock at Hurts, but it created a controversy when Brandon Graham made some comments that tested the friendship of the two.

Hurts made a statement with his best passing performance of the season, throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Only one of those was to Brown, but that may change on Sunday. Brown is due for a breakout performance in the playoffs after his knee injury has been improving by the week. The bye week was massive for the health of Brown's knee, which will help Hurts connect with him on the deep ball.

Brown gets two scores with a healthy knee, both from Hurts.

Hurts rushes for 50+ yards and a score

Hurts answered all the questions regarding his knee in the NFC Championship game, even if he only had 16 rushing yards (but scored three touchdowns). Having an extra week's worth of rest will be massive on that knee, but it also remains to be seen if Hurts ditches the brace for the Super Bowl or not.

Hurts will find his way to 50+ yards rushing, even having a run of 10+ yards in the game. He'll score a touchdown too, which is usual for the Eagles in the Hurts era.

Hurts doesn't score on the "tush push"

This one is really bold, considering Hurts does the "tush push" better than any quarterback. The Eagles are essentially automatic when they get to the 1-yard line, using Hurts and his massive legs to push behind Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson for the score.

Hurts will get at least a rushing touchdown, but it won't be via the "tush push." The Eagles quarterback will have a healthy-enough knee to score from more than a yard out, perhaps even a touchdown run of 10+ yards.

It's likely Hurts scores on a "tush push," but these are bold predictions for a reason.