PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts wrote his way into the history books, rushing for his 15th touchdown of the season in the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles matchup against the New York Giants on Christmas. Hurts scored via the "tush push" on the Eagles' second offensive play to score the rushing touchdown, breaking Cam Newton's NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a single season.

Hurts recorded the 41st rushing touchdown of his career, passing Jack Kemp for fifth on the all-time list. Hurts also has 28 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, the most by any quarterback over a two-year span in NFL history.

Hurts is also the only quarterback in NFL history with consecutive seasons of 10-plus rushing touchdowns, and he's done it in three straight seasons. The Eagles quarterback has 34 total touchdowns on the season, one shy of matching his franchise record of 35 set last year.