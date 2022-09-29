Jalen Hurts has been off to an incredible start to the 2022 season, a huge reason why the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team in the NFC and emerging as a Super Bowl contender. Hurts has been terrorizing opposing defenses with his arm and legs, becoming as dangerous as a passer as a runner. He's showcased each week why he's the next franchise quarterback of the Eagles and is stating his case for a contract extension after the season.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history to average 300 passing yards per game and 50 rushing yards per game in the first three games of a season, showing how impressive he's been in the early going. He's among the league leaders in numerous categories, and his start to the season is arguably the best for any quarterback in the 90-year history of the Eagles franchise.

In this week's "By The Numbers," let's take a dive into Hurts' start to the season and where it ranks among the best in Eagles history. We'll also take a look at Hurts' early-season candidacy for league MVP.

Most yards of combined offense -- Eagles history (through first three games)

Jalen Hurts -- 1,083 (2022) Michael Vick -- 1,019 (2013) Nick Foles -- 1,012 (2014) Donovan McNabb -- 999 (2006) Michael Vick -- 986 (2012)

Most yards of total offense -- Eagles history (through first three games)

Jalen Hurts -- 1,057 (2022) Nick Foles -- 965 (2014) Donovan McNabb -- 960 (2006) Donovan McNabb -- 950 (2005) Michael Vick -- 945 (2013)

*Total offense = pass yards + rush yards - yards lost to sacks

Highest passer rating -- Eagles history (through first three games)

Randall Cunningham -- 141.2 (1992) Donovan McNabb -- 122.0 (2004) Ron Jaworski -- 118.3 (1980) Michael Vick -- 110.2 (2010) Bobby Thomason -- 107.3 (1955) Jalen Hurts -- 106.5 (2022)

*Minimum 50 attempts

Most combined TD -- Eagles history (through first three games)

Donovan McNabb -- 10 (2004) Donovan McNabb -- 10 (2002) Donovan McNabb -- 8 (2001) Tommy Thompson -- 8 (1948) Jalen Hurts -- 7 (2022)*

*Hurts, Michael Vick (2010, 2013), Norm Snead (1967), Carson Wentz (2019), and Norm Van Brocklin (1959) each had seven combined touchdowns through three games

Hurts is certainly in consideration for the best start by a quarterback in Eagles history, due to his ability to pass and run the football through three games. This is what separates Hurts from the pack, as he's the only quarterback in team history to have 1,000 yards of total offense through three games and 1,050 yards of combined offense.

Even with the 50 pass attempts threshold, Hurts is the first quarterback since Carson Wentz (2016) to have a 100-plus passer rating after the first three games. His completion rate of 67.3% is the fifth highest in Eagles history after three games, while his yards per attempt of 9.3 is fourth best (trailing only Randall Cunningham, Sonny Jurgensen and Ron Jaworski).

Hurts has the most carries by an Eagles quarterback through three games (37) and the fourth-most rushing yards (167). Interestingly enough, Hurts had more rushing yards through three games last year (179). His three rushing touchdowns are tied with Adrian Burk (1953) for the most by an Eagles quarterback after three games.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How much has Hurts improved throwing the ball? His ranks among the league's best tell the story.

2022 NFL leaders -- passing yards

2022 NFL leaders -- yards per attempt

2022 NFL leaders -- passer rating

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) -- 119.4 Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) -- 117.8 Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) -- 112.1 Josh Allen (Bills) -- 109.8 Jalen Hurts (Eagles) -- 106.5

Hurts and Tagovailoa are the only two quarterbacks in the top five of each of these passing categories, but that's just the beginning. Hurts leads the league in 10-plus-yard plays (45) and is tied for first in 20-plus-yard plays (13). Hurts has two plays of 50-plus yards, which trails only Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, and his eight completions of 25-plus yards are tied for third in the NFL.

Not only does Hurts lead the NFL in yards per attempt (9.35), but yards per completion (13.88). Hurts is second in the league in first downs per completion (41.8%) and second in yards after catch after completion (6.56), two of the advanced stats that demonstrate how improved of a passer he is compared to last year.

What makes Hurts' MVP case compelling is his dual-threat ability. He doesn't make the splash plays Jackson does every week, but has that extra dimension to his game that puts him among the best quarterbacks in the league through three games.

2022 NFL leaders -- combined offense

Josh Allen (Bills) -- 1,127 Jalen Hurts (Eagles) -- 1,083 Lamar Jackson (Ravens) -- 992 Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) -- 926 Justin Herbert (Chargers) -- 919

2022 NFL leaders -- rushing yards (QBs)

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) -- 243 Jalen Hurts (Eagles) -- 167 Daniel Jones (Giants) -- 125 Josh Allen (Bills) -- 113 Justin Fields (Bears) -- 95

2022 NFL leaders -- rushing TDs

Hurts is averaging just 4.5 yards per carry this year as teams are dialing in to stop him from running the football and getting first downs with his legs. His 10 rushing first downs trail only Jackson among all quarterbacks.

While he isn't standing out in one specific area running the football, Hurts is among the league leaders across the board in passing while using his running game as an asset rather than a lifeline. At this pace, Hurts would throw for 5,191 yards and rush for 946 -- which would be one of the greatest seasons for any player in league history.

If the Eagles keep winning and Hurts keeps making plays in a high-powered offense, he'll be in the MVP conversation all year. He might even end up with the greatest season for a quarterback in Eagles history when all is said and done.