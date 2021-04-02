The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the 2021 season with a new No. 1 quarterback, and he has changed his jersey number to reflect that. On Friday, the Eagles announced new numbers for some of their new offseason additions along with current players, and among them was quarterback Jalen Hurts changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1.

This is not the first time Hurts has gone from No. 2 to No. 1. When he transferred from the University of Alabama to Oklahoma ahead of the 2019 season, he ditched his No. 2 jersey for No. 1. Hurts was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but was unable to wear No. 1 since punter Cameron Johnston held the number. Johnston signed with the Houston Texans this offseason, so Hurts had a chance to jump on the jersey number he desired.

Hurts played in 15 games during his rookie season with four starts. He completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while going 1-3 as the starter. He also rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the only quarterback since 1950 to throw for over 800 yards and rush for over 200 yards in his first three starts.

Former Eagles starter Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in February -- Wentz then switched his jersey to No. 2, since Michael Pittman already had No. 11 with the Colts -- and with the Eagles having traded down from the No. 6 overall pick to the No. 12 pick, it has become somewhat official that Hurts will be Philly's starting quarterback to kick off the 2021 NFL season. While the Eagles haven't made any official statement on the matter, Hurts certainly has with his new jersey number.