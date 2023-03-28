Jalen Hurts is due for a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The Eagles want to get a deal done with their franchise quarterback as soon as possible.

With the market set to balloon thanks to all the franchise quarterbacks from the 2020 class due for contract extensions, the Eagles want to set the market rather than be reactionary to it.

"It's no secret that sometimes relatively soon, we want to extend our quarterback," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the NFL Owners Meetings Monday, via The Athletic. "So our whole kind of roster building is going to turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal to where it's a quarterback hopefully on a long-term deal.

"Not that we have anything done, but that's obviously our goal, to keep Jalen here for a really long time."

Hurts had a huge year in 2022 to show he was the Eagles' franchise quarterback. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating in his 18 starts (including playoffs), while also having 903 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Hurts reached 5,183 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to just seven turnovers in his 18 starts, as the Eagles were 16-2 in those starts.

Hurts had one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown and a 103.4 passer rating. He also added 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, 70 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game. He finished with 374 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles want to get the Hurts deal done before Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow sign their deals. Then there's the Lamar Jackson situation, which significantly could reset the quarterback market. Fortunately, Philadelphia has a plan in place.

"You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we're not gonna lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal," Roseman said. "So whatever that means, it's gonna mean that (next year is) gonna look different.

"We're not gonna have a quarterback under a rookie deal. Not that we're talking about tags or anything like that, that's not our goal, but we're going into it with our eyes open."