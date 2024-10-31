PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts had the opportunity to meet President Barack Obama with Saquon Barkley earlier this week. Unlike Barkley, Hurts wasn't golfing with Obama and Jeffrey Lurie.

Why not? Hurts admitted he can't golf in his contract.

"To see him out there enjoying himself and talking a little trash, that was cool," Hurts said. "I told him he didn't want these problems just yet. I can't golf right now. By contract, I can't golf.

"His day will come."

Hurts admitted he wasn't allowed to golf and that it was a story for another time. He said it's still not time to tell the story.

Barkley, who is an avid golfer, think Hurts is getting the itch to try golf. Of course, Hurts has $255 million reasons not to golf.

"I think he got the bug there," Barkley said with a smile. "I think he got to see how fun it is. It was kinda like relaxing too. To be able to get away and take your mind off the game, every little bit helps."

Hurts doesn't really need to change anything about his game at the moment. The Eagles quarterback has been playing his best football of late, completing 71.2% of his passes for 614 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions and an 127.4 passer rating (third in NFL) over the past three weeks. He also has five rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia is 3-0 in those games, as Hurts does not have a turnover in that stretch. The Eagles have tied a franchise record for most games without a giveaway, an excellent sign of how efficient the offense has been.

Regardless if Hurts does get into golf at some point, the experience with Obama was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"An all-time leader, a great presence," Hurts said. "I guess the word is down to earth. I can only imagine that lifestyle and the different things that come with that...Every time I've been able to speak with them, be in their presence, it's always been a fruitful conversation. Nothing aimless about it.

"I feel left their presence as a better person, a more wiser person. Honestly, I hope to have the same impact on them too."