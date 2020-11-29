There's something interesting happening with the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback situation in Week 12. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Tim McManus reported that rookie Jalen Hurts has been getting first-team reps at quarterback ahead of the Eagles' Monday Night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. According to McManus, Carson Wentz is still expected to start, but Hurts' practice reps with the first team signal that he will at least see an increased role in the offense moving forward.

Wentz has struggled mightily this season, as he has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,326 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through 10 games. He has been extremely turnover prone, as the former No. 2 overall pick is first among all players this year in both interceptions and fumbles (10). Last week during the Eagles' 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Philly was outmatched in virtually every facet of the game. The Eagles offense racked up just 315 yards of total offense, converted only 2 of 12 third downs, lost the time of possession battle and turned the ball over three times.

Hurts has been used as a gadget player up to this point, as he has rushed 12 times for 56 yards, caught one pass for three yards and completed both of his passing attempts for a total of 27 yards. The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a season at Oklahoma in which he was named first team All-Big 12 and came in second in the Heisman Trophy voting to eventual No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. The Alabama transfer put up the best numbers of his collegiate career during his one year at Oklahoma, as he completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also added 20 more touchdowns on the ground and even caught a touchdown during his stellar season.

It remains to be seen if giving Hurts more of a role on Monday night looks like a sort of benching of Wentz, or if this is something head coach Doug Pederson is doing just to shake things up on offense. Either way, this is certainly a move that has put Wentz on notice.