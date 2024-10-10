PHILADELPHIA -- Whatever happened to Jalen Hurts during the bye week was better for the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise quarterback and head coach Nick Sirianni seemed to have worked out their issues during the team's week off.

The Eagles are better when Hurts and Sirianni are on the same page. This meeting of the minds didn't seem forced, either.

"I'm happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind and try to get this thing right," Hurts said. "I have a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings, and everything he's been able to accomplish, and just continue to press on with that.

"Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity, but we've experienced different levels of adversity together and we're excited for what's to come."

Hurts was just asked a basic question about how he spent his bye week, promptly pointing out the "great moments" with Sirianni. Hurts has shown in the past that when he wants to get a message out, he will. This is a good sign for the Eagles.

"Coach Sirianni talked about the details today and I think that's what it comes down to, from timing to communication," Hurts said. "Everyone being on the same page in terms of what play's called and how we execute that play, defining it, and let the talent take over when it's time to."

Why the change of heart from Hurts, 10 days removed from his "we have our moments" comments towards Sirianni? Perhaps Hurts doesn't want the label that he drives coaches away, or maybe some Eagles higher-ups talked to him about meeting his head coach halfway.

Sirianni's job is under scrutiny after the 2-2 start and 1-7 finish last season, but Hurts is making sure he isn't the ultimate reason the Eagles decide to move on from him. Whatever differences the pair had, they seem to be resolved. The Eagles are better as a result.

"You really start losing when you stop learning, and there hasn't been a moment where we stopped learning," Hurts said. "It will show at some point. It maybe hasn't shown right now or anytime in these past four weeks, but it will show."