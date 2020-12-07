Jalen Hurts didn't exactly light up the stat sheet in his first significant snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles, but there was clear evidence he ignited a spark in a lifeless offense during Sunday' loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles only scored once on Hurts' four possessions, but averaged 6.29 yards per play when he was in the game (Hurts entered midway through the third quarter in relief of Carson Wentz). Philadelphia averaged 3.52 yards per play in the five possessions Wentz played, a significant difference between the rookie signal caller and the former MVP candidate.

"I'm trying to do what I can do for this team. I think it's as simple as that," Hurts said after Sunday's loss. "Working hard every day, putting my best foot forward, and taking somebody with me. I'm trying to lead and just get this thing in the right direction. So, anything that can help this team."

Hurts finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception (67.7 rating) in relief of Wentz, while Wentz finished 6 for 15 for 79 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions (57.4 rating). The Eagles averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt when Hurts was in the game and 5.3 yards per attempt when Wentz played. The entire team had life once Hurts entered the game, forcing consecutive three-and-outs on defense and a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jalen Reagor on special teams -- the team's first punt return for a score since Darren Sproles in the 2015 season.

If the Eagles were looking for a spark from a lifeless team that hasn't scored over 20 points in a game since Nov. 1, they found it with Hurts. There's a reason why head coach Doug Pederson is considering starting him next week.

"With all my heart, I had every intention of coming in and getting it done and winning the game, but we came up short, and that only lights a fire in everybody moving forward," Hurts said. "We're going to be working really hard to twist this thing around."