Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury created a wild Monday in terms of the Vegas odds for the NFL MVP race and the overall line for the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts entered Monday morning as the MVP favorite (-145), and the Eagles were 1.5-point road underdogs against the Cowboys (per Caesars Sportsbook).

On Monday afternoon, both lines significantly shifted. Hurts' MVP odds switched from -145 to +550 and the Eagles-Cowboys line switched from -1.5 to -6. Hurts was later diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain as X-rays came back negative.

The Eagles quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cowboys, but with Philadelphia three games up on Dallas with three games to play -- and just needing one victory in the final three games to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage in the conference -- there's long-term incentive not to play Hurts this week.

How much did the MVP odds shift once the news of Hurts' injury broke? Mahomes became the MVP favorite as a result.

MVP odds -- Before/After Jalen Hurts Injury News

Mahomes is having a historically great season in the process, as he needs to average just 327.3 pass yards per game to break Peyton Manning's single-season record of 5,477 pass yards in a season. Mahomes also needs to average 251.3 pass and rush yards per game to break Drew Brees' single-season record of 5,562 pass and rush yards. The Kansas City Chiefs also lead the NFL in points per game (29.6), yards per game (429.4), yards per play (6.5) and third down conversion rate (51.22%) -- on pace to become the first team to lead in all four categories since the 2001 St. Louis Rams.

Hurts missing a game does hurt his MVP chances because of the great season Mahomes is having. The best chance he may have to become the first Eagles player to win the honor since Norm Van Brocklin (1960) is if Gardner Minshew puts up a clunker against the Cowboys and the Eagles fail to clinch the NFC East title Saturday.