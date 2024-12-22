LANDOVER, MD. -- Jalen Hurts exited the game for the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders and will not. The Eagles franchise quarterback entered the blue medical tent to be checked for a concussion, and was later ruled out with a concussion.

Hurts was sent to the sideline after a 13-yard run early in the first quarter. He quickly went to the medical tent to get checked out, returned to the sideline only to be sent back into the tent. Hurts later jogged to the locker room for further evaluation before being ruled out with a concussion in the second quarter.

Following the play that led to the injury, Hurts signaled to the official he was good, but the official ruled him off to the sideline when he attempted to go back in.

Kenny Pickett replaced Hurts on the drive and went 3 of 3 for 20 yards and a touchdown pass, a 4-yard throw to A.J. brown to give the Eagles an early 14-0 lead over the Commanders. Pickett targeted Brown on all three of his pass attempts, including a 10-yard completion for a first down on his first throw replacing Hurts.

Hurts started the game 1 of 4 for 11 yards and had three carries for 41 yards.