The Philadelphia Eagles appear like they are about to embark on a new era. As the club prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, it will be doing so with rookie Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Carson Wentz, Philly's incumbent starter, will now be demoted to Hurts' backup.

This move by head coach Doug Pederson comes after Wentz's struggles throughout 2020 bled into the Eagles' Week 13 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft completed just six of his 15 passes for 79 yards and a passer rating of just 57.4. With that poor performance unfolding, Pederson elected to give Hurts extended time under center and the Oklahoma product provided a noticeable spark to the offense, throwing for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

