Even though it's widely assumed that Jalen Hurts will be starting under center for the Philadelphia Eagles when they begin the 2021 season, new head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to fully swing his full weight behind the second-year quarterback and give him that title. Sirianni has been complimentary of Hurts' development and grasping his offense, but hasn't taken the step to anoint him as QB1 at this point in the process. While that may irk some other signal-callers, Hurts isn't one of them.

On Wednesday, the 2020 second-round pick spoke with reporters for the first time since Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, a move that effectively paves the way for him to clearly be the club's starter. When asked about not being named the starter, Hurts seemed unbothered. In fact, he seems to be embracing the idea of fighting for the job.

"I know I'm not above anything with a competition or football IQ, all the values we have, I'm not above none of that," said Hurts, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That's kind of where that is."

"Rent is due every day. It's always been that way," he added. 'Always been a get-better mentality every day, grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent's due, I don't plan on missing no payments. It's work."

Despite Philly's 4-11-1 record last season, Hurts was a bright spot which now has put him in the driver's seat to enter this season as the starter. Over his four games played, he displayed his dual-threat ability as a passer and rusher. Hurts completed 52% of his throws for 70.7 passing yards per game, but also added 354 rushing yards over that same stretch along with three touchdowns on the ground.

While Sirianni hasn't fully given Hurts the starting title, Philadelphia's actions may speak louder than the words the coach isn't saying at the moment. The Eagles didn't stir any controversy in the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting another quarterback and instead reunited Hurts with his former Alabama teammate in receiver DeVonta Smith. The club also didn't make any serious transactions at that position in free agency or via trade. They did add Joe Flacco into the mix this offseason, but the veteran is hardly someone that will truly rival for the starting job. If he does find his way into the starting spot at any point this year, something has gone haywire in Philly.

It seems abundant clearly currently that this is Hurts' job. That said, the young QB seems more than willing to fight for it over these summer months.