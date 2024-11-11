Jalen Hurts rewrote the record books for NFL quarterbacks on Sunday, setting a new benchmark for his position while adding to his own history book. Hurts went 14 of 20 for 202 yards with two touchdowns and a 115.0 passer rating for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 34-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while also having seven carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

With the two rushing touchdowns, Hurts has 10+ rushing touchdowns for the fourth consecutive season. Hurts became the first quarterback in league history to have 10+ rushing touchdowns in four different seasons, breaking a tie with Cam Newton for the most in NFL history.

Hurts also has 10+ rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, breaking his own mark for the most consecutive seasons for a quarterback with 10+ rushing touchdowns (three). Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history with consecutive seasons of 10+ rushing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat from 2021 through 2024.

Hurts also became the first QB in NFL history with a pass touchdown, rush touchdown, and 100+ passer rating in four consecutive games, surpassing Jim Hart (1968), Jeff Hostetler (1993) and Lamar Jackson (2020) for the longest streak. The three other quarterbacks accomplished this feat in three consecutive games in their respective years.

Another milestone Hurts had in Sunday's win was the Eagles quarterback notching his 50th career rushing touchdown, joining Newton (75) and Josh Allen (57) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 50+ rushing touchdowns.

To recap Hurts' historic day:

First quarterback in NFL history to have four seasons of 10+ rushing touchdowns

First quarterback in NFL history to have 10+ rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons

First quarterback in NFL history with a pass touchdown, rush touchdown, and 100+ passer rating in four consecutive games

First quarterback in franchise history to have multiple games of 2+ pass touchdowns, 2+ rush touchdowns

Hurts set a new standard for his position in Sunday's win. He still has eight more games to make even more history.