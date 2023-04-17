Jalen Hurts struck gold on Monday, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles. But the Pro Bowl quarterback hasn't taken a predictable path to being the NFL's highest-paid superstar. In fact, his financial achievement is notable mostly because of the roller-coaster ride that preceded it.

Here's a timeline of Hurts' journey from confident freshman to benched college QB to emergent face of the NFL:

June 5, 2015: A four-star recruit from Channelview High School in Texas, Jalen Hurts commits to playing college football at Alabama.

Aug. 17, 2016: Hurts takes some of his first steps on campus as a member of the Crimson Tide. At age 17, he carries himself like he "owns the building," seeking to send a message to Alabama's other QBs: he's here to win at all costs.

Sept. 3, 2016: Halfway through the first quarter of Alabama's season opener, Hurts takes over for QB Blake Barnett and leads a 52-6 rout of USC -- the most lopsided opening-day loss by the Trojans in school history.

Sept. 10, 2016: Hurts becomes the first true freshman to start at QB for Alabama since Vince Sutton in 1984.

Dec. 31, 2016: Hurts leads Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship after guiding a 14-0 record, including the Iron Bowl and SEC title game, and setting school records for total touchdowns (36) and QB rushing yards (954).

Jan. 9, 2017: Hurts and the Crimson Tide fall to Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers in a 35-31 national-title defeat.

Jan. 1, 2018: Hurts guides Alabama back to the national championship with a 12-1 finish as a sophomore, including a Sugar Bowl victory in which he won offensive MVP.

Jan. 8, 2018: Trailing 13-0 to Georgia at halftime of the national championship, Hurts is benched for freshman backup Tua Tagovailoa, who proceeds to lead Alabama to a 26-23 overtime victory, sealing the comeback with a walk-off TD pass.

Sept. 3, 2018: Tagovailoa is officially named Alabama's starting QB for the 2018 season, leaving Hurts to play a limited rotational role.

Dec. 1, 2018: Hurts replaces an injured Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship, scoring two TDs in a 10-minute span to lead a 38-35 comeback victory and seal a fourth straight national title-game appearance for Alabama.

Jan. 7, 2019: Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide suffer a 44-19 national championship loss to Trevor Lawrence and Clemson, with Hurts on the bench.

Jan. 16, 2019: Hurts announces that he will transfer to Oklahoma for a senior season of eligibility as a graduate student.

Sept. 1, 2019: In his first game with the Sooners, Hurts sets a school record with 508 total yards in a 49-31 victory over Houston.

Dec. 14, 2019: Hurts finishes as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, throwing a personal-best 3,851 yards and 32 TDs, to go along with 1,298 yards and 20 TDs as a runner, in a 12-2 season that would go on to end in the CFP semifinal.

April 24, 2020: The Eagles select Hurts in the second round, No. 53 overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft, just one year after signing starting QB Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension.

April 27, 2020: Pressed to justify the investment in Hurts with such a high draft pick, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman suggests the team wants to be a "quarterback factory," arguing Hurts will offer valuable insurance behind Wentz.

Dec. 6, 2020: Facing a fourth straight defeat at 3-7-1, with Wentz enduring his worst NFL season to date, the Eagles bench the former MVP candidate for Hurts, who throws his first career TD pass against the Packers.

Dec. 13, 2020: Hurts makes -- and wins -- his first career NFL start, leading the Eagles to a 24-21 victory against the Saints.

Feb. 18, 2021: A month after dismissing Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, then replacing him with Nick Sirianni, the Eagles agree to trade Wentz to the Colts, clearing the way for Hurts to take over as the full-time starter.

April 29, 2021: Rather than use their top draft pick on another QB, the Eagles reunite Hurts with Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, trading up to draft the wide receiver No. 10 overall.

Jan. 2, 2022: Hurts guides the Eagles to a winning record (9-8) in his first year as a starter, throwing just 16 TDs to nine interceptions but leading all NFL QBs in rushing yards (784) and TDs (10).

Jan. 16, 2022: Hurts becomes the youngest Eagles QB to start a playoff game at age 23, but struggles with three turnovers in a 31-15 loss to Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

April 28, 2022: After reportedly exploring potential trades for veteran QBs like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, the Eagles instead bolster Hurts' supporting cast, acquiring star Titans receiver A.J. Brown, a longtime friend of the QB, via trade.

Sept. 10, 2022: Hurts' peers in Philly and back home in Texas champion the QB as an emergent leader on and off the field.

Nov. 3, 2022: Drastically improved as a passer, Hurts becomes the first QB to ever lead the Eagles to an 8-0 start.

Jan. 8, 2023: A month after clinching a second straight playoff berth in a rout of the Giants, Hurts and the Eagles beat New York again to finish 14-3. Hurts, meanwhile, closes the regular season with 35 total TDs and just six INTs as an MVP finalist.

Jan. 29, 2023: After routing the Giants yet again in the divisional round of the playoffs, Hurts guides the Eagles to a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, clinching the team's second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons. At 24, he's the youngest QB in team history to secure a trip to the big game, ahead of Nick Foles (29), Donovan McNabb (28) and Ron Jaworski (29).

Feb. 12, 2023: Hurts is historically productive in Super Bowl LVII against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, totaling 374 yards (including a record 70 on the ground) and four TDs, including one in the final minutes of action, but he and the Eagles fall, 38-35.

April 17, 2023: The Eagles make Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history on a five-year, $255 million extension that ties the QB to Philadelphia through 2028. It marks the team's biggest investment in a QB since McNabb secured a historic 12-year deal in 2002, paving the way for one of the most accomplished careers in Eagles history.