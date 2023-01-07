Jalen Hurts wasn't missing the biggest game of the Philadelphia Eagles' season, not with the NFC East title and home-field advantage on the line. Hurts will start for the Eagles in Sunday's season finale against the New York Giants (the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the news) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed the last two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts was listed as questionable on the injury report, yet all signs indicated he was going to play Sunday. He was limited in Thursday's practice, but completed ball security drills and took reps with the first team in the open portion of practice.

"If he's ready to play, we'll play him. It's really as simple as that," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. "If we feel like he's trending in the right direction and after today's practice and after he goes through his rehab today and all those different things that he's ready to go, the contact, the hits, the throwing, everything is obviously taken into account.

"We don't segment anything, it's just like he's ready to play or not ready to play."

Hurts has completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions on the season (104.6 rating), while rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hurts' 35 combined touchdowns on the season tied Randall Cunningham's franchise record (1990), and he was on pace to become the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards on the season prior to the injury.

The Eagles need a win to wrap up the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Hurts wasn't leaving that to chance.