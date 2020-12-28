The Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the postseason, yet will make sure their best quarterback this season will be on the field with an opportunity to play playoff spoiler. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Jalen Hurts will start in the Week 17 finale vs. Washington, as the Football Team needs a win over Philadelphia to clinch the NFC East.

Hurts is coming off his worst performance of his three starts in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, completing 21 of 39 passes for 341 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Hurts fumbled the ball twice -- losing one of them -- while also having nine carries for 69 yards.

The Eagles are 1-2 in Hurts' three starts, but the rookie second-round pick has played above expectations. Hurts has completed 54.9% of his passes for 847 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions in his three starts, while rushing 39 times for 238 yards and a score. He's the first quarterback since 1950 to throw for over 800 yards and rush for over 200 yards in his first three starts. He has six fumbles since becoming the starter, losing one.

Hurts has ignited the Eagles offense over the past three weeks, even if the point total hasn't undergone a significant improvement. The Eagles are first in NFL in yards per game since Hurts became the starter (437.3) and fourth in rushing yards per game (171.3). In the prior 12 starts with Carson Wentz, Philadelphia was 29th in yards per game (319.1), 26th in points per game (21.1), and 14th in rushing yards per game (116.5). Philadelphia is averaging 21.3 points per game in Hurts' three starts.