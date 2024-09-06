Jalen Ramsey has played just 10 games for the Miami Dolphins, but the star cornerback is getting a handsome pay raise ahead of his second season with the club, on Friday agreeing to a three-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, as ESPN first reported.

Confirmed by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the new deal is worth $72.3 million, averaging $24.1 million per year. It comes not long after Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II agreed to his own lucrative extension, which briefly made Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in league history. It also marks the second time Ramsey has become the NFL's top-paid cover man, as ESPN noted.

The 29-year-old Ramsey previously inked a five-year, $100 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a three-year, $55 million deal with the Dolphins upon arrival. He's still widely considered one of the top players at his position, despite missing seven games due to a torn meniscus in his 2023 Dolphins debut.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Ramsey had three interceptions in his abbreviated first season with Miami. Acquired via trade last offseason, he spent the previous three and a half seasons with the Rams, helping Los Angeles win the Super Bowl in 2021. The former first-round draft pick and Florida State star began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.