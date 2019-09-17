Jalen Ramsey denies leaking trade request, but doesn't deny making it during bizarre press conference

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey took the podium for the first time since reports of his trade request surfaced the night before. What followed was what only could be described as bizarre.

In what may go down as one of the more memorable press conferences in recent memory, Ramsey was honest, yet disingenuous. Comfortable, yet uneasy. He never refuted the fact that he had asked the Jaguars for a change of scenery, but also heaped praise upon the city of Jacksonville and fans for his time there. It almost seemed like a goodbye in some ways -- accompanied with a good amount of profanity.

"I know there's a lot going on in the media these past couple of days," said Ramsey during his opening statement. "A lot of speculation and nobody's really heard from me."

"I wanted to talk as soon as I could today just because I don't really want to be a distraction for my teammates getting ready for a game on Thursday ... and right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars and I'm happy about that and I'm getting ready for the game as well, and that's where my focus is."

Ramsey told reporters that he has always given his all when he stepped on the field in a Jaguars jersey, and that's what he wants to continue to be known for.

"All I care about is winning man," said Ramsey. "S**t, everybody know that. I wanna f*****g win. Straight up. Excuse my language but s***t, everybody knows that. That's who I am. That passion, that fire, that heart, that's what you all love, right? And I'm going to continue giving that as long as I'm here."

As you would guess, Ramsey was asked several times why he wanted out of Jacksonville, what led up to this and when the request was placed. He refused to go into detail.

"I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building," said Ramsey. "I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work."

"I'm super excited to play this Thursday ... if I'm still here"

As for the trade request and why it came out now, Ramsey made it clear that he did not want that information to go public.

"I didn't leak that information," he said. "Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information and I was very strict about that because I did not want it to get out and I didn't want to be a distraction and I didn't want everybody to be asking my teammates all types of questions throughout the week so let me be real clear about that."

We didn't get any kind of clarity about anything during Tuesday's show, and Ramsey couldn't help but laugh about it.

"I don't want to keep on like, running around y'all's questions, I'm not trying to be rude or nothing," said Ramsey. "But at the same time I don't want to answer them either."

The press conference ended on a very precarious note. Back in early August, Ramsey made an appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, which was created by Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton. The two asked the Jaguars' star defensive back where his ideal playing spot would be, and he responded by saying, "It would probably be either here (Titans) or Vegas (Raiders)."

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Ramsey if he still considered those two teams to be ideal landing spots. He then proceeded to flash a big smile, looked over the entire room and said, "You know I'm not gonna answer that man."

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, at least two teams have already offered first-round draft picks to the Jaguars for Ramsey. A previous ESPN report indicated Jacksonville was seeking "at least one" first-rounder in exchange for Ramsey. Since then, per Russini, one NFC team has offered a 2020 first and 2021 fifth-rounder for the star defensive back, while one AFC team has offered a 2020 first along with a player.