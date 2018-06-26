Jalen Ramsey downplays Garoppolo's huge game vs. Jags: 'It was a lot of scheme stuff'

Earlier this week, NFL Network finally revealed the top 100 players in the NFL, as voted on by NFL players themselves. Tom Brady ranked No. 1 overall once again, but in a post-rankings-reveal reaction show, it was his former backup's ranking that drew some criticism from an opposing player.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who compiled a 5-0 record as San Fran's starter while completing 67 percent of his passes, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, and throwing for seven touchdowns against five interceptions, was voted by his peers as the league's 90th-best player. One of Garoppolo's best games last season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had arguably the NFL's best defense throughout the year. Garoppolo's 49ers hung 44 points on the Jags -- more than any other opponent did all season.

One member of the Jags defense came away impressed by Garoppolo, but not impressed enough to think he belonged on the top 100 list. On the rankings reaction show, here's what All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey had to say about Jimmy G:

"What he play, five games? He has good potential. I think he'll be a good player but, my experience playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn't like he was just dicing us up."

Garoppolo is widely considered a rising quarterback star, and the 49ers obviously view him that way, considering the sizable contract they handed him this offseason. For a player with as sterling a reputation as he has, Garoppolo is somewhat unproven. He has thrown only 272 passes during his four years in the NFL -- a little more than half of what a starter might throw in a typical 16-game season. He obviously has tremendous potential, as Ramsey alluded to, but he's not necessarily out of line in suggesting that Garoppolo has yet to prove he's one of the league's 100 best players just yet.

