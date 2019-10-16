Jalen Ramsey 'excited' after blockbuster trade, hints that he won't ditch Rams after his contract is up

After nearly a month of trying to finagle his way out of Jacksonville, Jalen Ramsey finally got his wish on Tuesday after the Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Rams, who had to give up some serious compensation to land the All-Pro corner.

In order to get the deal done, the Rams had to send two first-round picks (2020, 2021) to Jacksonville, along with a 2021 fourth-round pick. For Los Angeles, there was actually a lot of risk that came with the deal, and that's because they didn't get a contract extension done with Ramsey before making the trade.

The reason that was risky is because Ramsey could conceivably leave the team after his rookie deal expires following the 2020 season. Although that's basically the worst-case scenario for the Rams, if that were to happen, that means they would have given up two first-round picks to rent a player for 1.5 years, which definitely wouldn't be an ideal situation.

The good news for the Rams is that it sounds like Ramsey is open to sticking around in L.A. During an interview on his Uninterrupted "17 Weeks" podcast, Ramsey said he'd like to stay with the Rams for "years and years to come."

"I'm excited to get out there and do my thing for the L.A. Rams," Ramsey said. "And show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come."

It won't be cheap to get an extension done, but you can bet it's almost certainly going to happen. When it does, the Rams will likely end up making Ramsey the highest-paid corner in the NFL to justify the compensation they gave up to land him in the trade.

Speaking of the trade, Ramsey sounded pretty excited to be getting out of Jacksonville, especially after spending the past four weeks making it clear that he didn't want to play there.

"I'm checking in after a huge, I mean, big, big day for me," Ramsay said. "Been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the L.A. Rams. I'm currently just walking outside right now. I'm filled with joy, I'm overjoyed right now. God is the greatest, God makes no mistakes at all, no mistakes at all."

Although the cornerback wanted out of Jacksonville, it doesn't sound like he's harboring any ill will toward the Jags.

"I was so blessed to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, fifth overall pick, but now I have a new chapter starting in my life, going out to L.A., going to be a part of the L.A. Rams," Ramsey said. "Excited to be a part of that defense: Coach Wade Phillips, Coach Sean McVay, Coach Aubrey Pleasant."

After sitting out the past three weeks with the Jaguars, Ramsey could conceivably return to the field as soon as Sunday when the Rams travel to Atlanta.