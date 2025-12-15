The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, their first game back at home since "fire Mike Tomlin" chants erupted in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Numerous players have come to Tomlin's defense since, the latest remarks coming from former Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who kept his opinion blunt and to the point over the weekend.

"Me, personally, I thought the chants were bullshit," Ramsey said Saturday. "That's comical in my mind. That's all I'll say about that."

The Steelers (7-6) face what amounts to a pivotal matchup against the Dolphins to stay in the NFL playoff conversation after a 4-1 start since deteriorated. Pittsburgh traded for Ramsey in July from Miami as part of a multi-player deal that included Minkah Fitzpatrick. Ramsey amassed 41 tackles and an interception for the Steelers so far.

The Steelers took sole possession of the AFC North lead after their Week 14 win over the Ravens after Baltimore had caught up with its divisional rival despite a 1-5 start this season.

"It's tough, it's the NFL ... any type of success you get, you hang onto it," Ramsey said, referencing his seven postseason games in his eight-year career.

Tomlin, the NFL's longest-tenured coach, said he understands the frustrations felt by the Pittsburgh faithful.

"In general, I agree with them, from this perspective: Football is our game, we're in a sport entertainment business," Tomlin said. "And so if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you're not winning, it's not entertaining."

"If you've been in this business, you understand that, and so I respect it," Tomlin said previously. "I share frustrations, I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go."

Pittsburgh lost its last five playoff games under Tomlin with the Steelers' most recent postseason win coming in the divisional round of the 2016 playoffs. Tomlin is 8-11 overall in the playoffs during his 19-year tenure, a career highlighted the Super Bowl XLIII victory.

Tomlin has yet to deliver a losing season in Pittsburgh.

"I'm a firm believer that if you choose the right people to lead, and you have the right process, you don't have to make changes," Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "Because for the most part, it leads to rebuilding or dysfunction that can kind of break some of the foundational characteristics of winning organizations like the Steelers are."