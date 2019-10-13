Jalen Ramsey inactive for Saints-Jaguars game, the third straight week he's sat out with a back injury

Jalen Ramsey will miss his third straight game for the Jacksonville Jaguars with a back injury, all coming since he made his trade request three weeks ago. Ramsey had been a limited participant in practice throughout the week and had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier in the week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan reportedly said he thought the All-Pro cornerback would suit up.

"Well, I think [Jalen Ramsey] is going to be playing this week," Khan said, via The Street. "Hopefully you'll tune into the [New Orelans] Saints game, but I think that … you gotta balance what's good for the team and what the individual wishes may be … I met with [Ramsey] a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all."

Though Ramsey will be inactive this week, this doesn't heighten any trade speculation. Ramsey is expected to remain with the Jaguars for the remainder of the 2019 season after Khan refused to give in to Ramsey's trade request. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week the Jaguars "are so entrenched in their non-trade stance" that one league source was told the team wouldn't deal its Pro Bowl cornerback "for five first-round picks." The Jaguars originally wanted two first-round picks for Ramsey, but they don't want to trade him.

Jacksonville also is reluctant to trade Ramsey because of his back injury. They're afraid he won't pass a physical and a deal would get turned down. Whether or not Ramsey's back injury is correlated to his trade request is just speculation, but the Jaguars cornerback hasn't played since a "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans, the week speculation arose Ramsey wanted out of Jacksonville. Ramsey confirmed his trade request days later.

"I think a player in any situation has input," said Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Ramsey's back issue earlier in the week. "We're just going to take it step by step."

Ramsey doesn't appear to be rushing back any time soon.