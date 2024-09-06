This season, Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be playing under a new contract, but he may not be hitting the field for opening weekend. His Week 1 status against the Jacksonville Jaguars is uncertain as he deals with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss some practice this offseason.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he expects Ramsey to practice on Friday, though he may not be a full participant. McDaniel said he expects Ramsey to be out there "in some way, shape or form" after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

As for whether Ramsey will take any snaps during the team's first home game, that's something McDaniel can't give a clear answer on.

"If I did know, I wouldn't tell you, but I really don't know," McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald.

McDaniel did say the progress is there and complimented his captain for how much work he is doing in order to recover.

"I've never been prouder of a player not practicing, like honestly. No puffery," McDaniel said, via USA Today. "He's just making me proud because he knows how important he is to this team and what he's looking to accomplish with the team as a captain. … I know he's doing everything he can today and there weren't any setbacks today."

Ramsey is no stranger to injury. He missed seven games last season due to meniscus surgery he had going into the year. He finished with 22 combined tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, earning himself a Pro Bowl nomination.

This week, Ramsey signed a three-year, $72.3 million contract, averaging $24.1 million per year, putting him back on top as the highest-paid cornerback in the league.