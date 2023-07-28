The Miami Dolphins received some positive news on the Jalen Ramsey injury front after their new star cornerback went down with a serious leg injury during a training camp session on Thursday. The veteran injured his knee, but it's not season-ending, according to ESPN, as his ACL remains intact. Ramsey will reportedly undergo surgery for what is a meniscus injury, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, and is expected to miss the start of the regular season, and possibly be sidelined until December, per NFL Media.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the non-contact injury to Ramsey's meniscus on Friday and added that the corner is set to undergo surgery at 1 p.m. ET. Once the surgery has concluded, McDaniel said that there will be a clearer timeline for Ramsey's return this season. He also said Ramsey addressed the team following the injury.

"What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded," McDaniel told reporters. "He spoke to the team yesterday and it is really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him and how he has been in the league for a little bit and how he knows that what we're doing here is special.

"One of the things that he said that was real cool for everybody was he told all of his teammates not to worry and not to feel sorry for him. Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he's going after that timeline and trying to flex that they'll beat it and that he realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again this year whenever that is."

Ramsey tweeted hours after suffering the injury:

"I'll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God's child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I'm back tho! Appreciate the love & support! Time to get right!"

According to a report from NFL Media, no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option.

And judging by Ramsey's latest Tweet, that would seem to be the case.

Ramsey was reportedly guarding Tyreek Hill in coverage when the injury occurred. After being evaluated by trainers, Ramsey reportedly hobbled to the cart and was taken back to the facility. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said he talked to Ramsey for a bit after the play, and that they are naturally worried about him, per Cameron Wolfe.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins earlier this offseason for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, sending the Florida State product back to the Sunshine State. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LVI champion.