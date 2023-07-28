Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury during a training camp session on Thursday, and unfortunately required surgery that will knock him out for a big portion of the 2023 season. The veteran underwent a full meniscus repair Friday, and is expected to be sidelined until December, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

This procedure was reportedly the best long-term health option for Ramsey, and could lengthen his career. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the non-contact injury to Ramsey's meniscus on Friday, and said that once the surgery has concluded, there will be a clearer timeline for his return. McDaniel also said that Ramsey addressed the team following the injury.

"What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded," McDaniel told reporters. "He spoke to the team yesterday and it is really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him and how he has been in the league for a little bit and how he knows that what we're doing here is special.

"One of the things that he said that was real cool for everybody was he told all of his teammates not to worry and not to feel sorry for him. Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he's going after that timeline and trying to flex that they'll beat it and that he realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again this year whenever that is."

Ramsey tweeted hours after suffering the injury:

Ramsey was reportedly guarding Tyreek Hill in coverage when the injury occurred. After being evaluated by trainers, Ramsey reportedly hobbled to the cart and was taken back to the facility. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said he talked to Ramsey for a bit after the play, and that they are naturally worried about him, per Cameron Wolfe.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins earlier this offseason for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, sending the Florida State product back to the Sunshine State. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LVI champion.