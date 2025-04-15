Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Pete Prisco's Better-Than Team: The top underrated prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, that means it's time for Pete Prisco's annual Better-Than Team. If you have no idea what that is, don't worry, I'm here to explain. Every year, Prisco comes up with a list of 20 prospects who he likes more than NFL scouts do.

Over the years, Prisco has done a pretty good job of identifying some underrated talent with QB Dak Prescott, WR Stefon Diggs, TE George Kittle and TE Travis Kelce all landing on past versions of his team.

So who made the cut this year? Let's check out five players from his list.

QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse). "He transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse last season and really developed as a passer, leading the country in passing yards. He is a tough kid who will stand in the face of pressure to make throws."

"He transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse last season and really developed as a passer, leading the country in passing yards. He is a tough kid who will stand in the face of pressure to make throws." TE Mason Taylor (LSU). "Even before his impressive LSU Pro Day, Taylor was a tight end I had my eye on because of his natural pass-catching skills. The son of Hall of Fame edge player Jason Taylor, Mason has developed into a quality tight end and should be a good one on the next level."

"Even before his impressive LSU Pro Day, Taylor was a tight end I had my eye on because of his natural pass-catching skills. The son of Hall of Fame edge player Jason Taylor, Mason has developed into a quality tight end and should be a good one on the next level." WR Tai Felton (Maryland). "He's a lean receiver at 6-1 183 pounds who needs to add some bulk to his frame. But he can fly. ... The tape shows him running away from corners and getting separation with that speed."

"He's a lean receiver at 6-1 183 pounds who needs to add some bulk to his frame. But he can fly. ... The tape shows him running away from corners and getting separation with that speed." RB Jaydon Blue (Texas). "He is an explosive runner with dynamic speed. He was timed at 4.38 in the 40 at the combine but was said to be under 4.3 at his pro day. He doesn't have a lot of wear-and-tear on his body because of deep backfields at Texas, so that's a good thing."

"He is an explosive runner with dynamic speed. He was timed at 4.38 in the 40 at the combine but was said to be under 4.3 at his pro day. He doesn't have a lot of wear-and-tear on his body because of deep backfields at Texas, so that's a good thing." DL Jamaree Caldwell (Oregon). "Playing on a talented Oregon front, next to the more-heralded Derrick Harmon, Caldwell, who transferred from Houston, was just as good at times -- and even better. He is not just a two-gap run stuffer either. He can push the pocket and shows off an ability to move with quickness to go with his strength."

You can check out the full roster of players from Prisco's Better-Than Team here.

2. Jalen Ramsey landing spots: Dolphins set to possibly trade star cornerback

After two seasons in Miami, it looks like there's a chance that Jalen Ramsey has played his final down with the Dolphins. The two sides are going to mutually explore the possibility of a trade, which means the three-time All-Pro corner might not be in Miami much longer.

With Ramsey possibly on his way out, Tyler Sullivan decided to take a look at a few possible landing spots for the 30-year-old and here's what he came up with:

Bengals. "The key reason why Cincy missed the playoffs a season ago was due to its poor defense, particularly the secondary. Last year, the Bengals surrendered the fourth-most passing touchdowns during the regular season and were abysmal in the red zone, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 67.9% of their trips into the red area."

"The key reason why Cincy missed the playoffs a season ago was due to its poor defense, particularly the secondary. Last year, the Bengals surrendered the fourth-most passing touchdowns during the regular season and were abysmal in the red zone, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 67.9% of their trips into the red area." Falcons. "Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Rams during part of Ramsey's tenure in Los Angeles, and Morris saw firsthand his All-Pro ceiling. While A.J. Terrell is manning one side of the secondary, Atlanta could look to upgrade its corner situation on the other side of the field after Mike Hughes allowed a 105.8 passer rating when targeted last season."

"Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Rams during part of Ramsey's tenure in Los Angeles, and Morris saw firsthand his All-Pro ceiling. While A.J. Terrell is manning one side of the secondary, Atlanta could look to upgrade its corner situation on the other side of the field after Mike Hughes allowed a 105.8 passer rating when targeted last season." Lions. "The Lions are firmly within their Super Bowl window, so looking for experienced players who have climbed that mountain should be appealing to them. That's especially true in the case of Ramsey as the corner should be able to help the secondary after it allowed 244 passing yards per game during the regular season, the third highest in the NFL."

If a team makes a trade for Ramsey, they'd be on the hook for $21.1 million in guaranteed money for 2025, but he doesn't have any guarantees left after that, so it would be easy to move on. On the other hand, if he plays well, he's currently under contract through 2028, so it would be easy to keep him. However, this won't be an easy deal for the Dolphins, because they'd take a $25.2 million dead cap charge if they trade him before June 1. Of course, they'd also save some money because they wouldn't have to pay him in 2025, so in the end, they'd end up experiencing a $12.5 million cap loss if they do deal Ramsey away, according to Spotrac.

3. Steelers seven-round mock draft: Pittsburgh raids Ohio State with first two picks

When it comes to the Steelers, all eyes are going to be on the quarterback position heading into the NFL Draft. The Steelers might not need to use an early pick on a QB if they get Aaron Rodgers, but right now, there's no guarantee that's going to happen.

If Rodgers isn't with the team by the time the draft starts, they're going to have a huge decision to make about whether they should take a QB at 21st overall. The Steelers only have one PICK in the top 75, so they need to use it wisely.

Bryan DeArdo put together a full mock draft for the Steelers and although he has them taking a quarterback, he doesn't have it happening in the first round.

The Steelers have a total of seven picks in the 2025 draft and we're going to check out what DeArdo came up with for their first five picks:

Round 1 (21st overall): WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) Round 3 (83rd overall): QB Will Howard (Ohio State)

QB Will Howard (Ohio State) Round 4 (123rd overall): DL Ty Robinson (Nebraska)

DL Ty Robinson (Nebraska) Round 5 (156th overall): RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virgina Tech)

RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virgina Tech) Round 6 (185th overall): DL JJ Pegues (Ole Miss)

If you want a full explanation for the picks or if you're wondering how the other three picks turned out, then be sure to check out DeArdo's full mock draft for the Steelers here.

4. Who should Vikings take in first round of the NFL Draft? Ranking their best options

It's always important for a team to make a solid pick in the first round, but it's especially important for the Vikings this year and that's because they only have four picks to work with, which is the fewest of any team.

The Vikings have several holes on their roster, but with only four picks, it's going to be hard to fill all those holes.

So what should they do with their first-round pick? Glad you asked. Cody Benjamin ranked the Vikings' top three options at 24th overall and we're going to check those out below:

1. S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina): "The Vikings' dream scenario might be securing a top-shelf cornerback like Jahdae Barron, but that would almost certainly necessitate a big move up, and remember, they've only got four picks at their disposal this year. The next best thing might be Emmanwori, who looks more like a linebacker but patrolled the back end with tenacity at South Carolina."

2. OG Tyler Booker (Alabama): "His athletic traits may not pop off the charts like other prospects, but Booker's big frame (6-5, 321) and steady reputation could make him a candidate to take over as a starting guard from Day 1."

3. OL Grey Zabel (North Dakota State). "Part of the reason the Vikings paid big bucks to add Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, two former Indianapolis Colts road-graders, was so they didn't have to hit a home run along the O-line in the draft. That doesn't mean they shouldn't go right back to the trenches if a starting-caliber prospect is available. Zabel projects as just that, and better yet, he offers both tackle and guard experience coming out of North Dakota State."

Cody actually ranked a total of five first-round options for Minnesota and you can check out his full list here.

5. 2025 NFL Draft: Trade up, trade down or stay put: Here's what teams should do in the first round

It's pretty much a guarantee that we're going to see a few trades happen in the first round of the NFL Draft. They happen every year and I don't expect this year to be any different. In 2024, we saw five trades go down on the first night of the draft, so things could get busy in the first round on April 24.

With that in mind, Cody Benjamin decided to offer some advice to EVERY team in the NFL by telling them whether they should trade up, trade down or stay put in the first round.

Let's check out his advice for four different teams:

Titans (First overall pick): Stay put. "If they truly weren't sold on Cam Ward's upside as a franchise quarterback, then sure, a move down would be smart. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Take the swing on a potential star under center while you can."

"If they truly weren't sold on Cam Ward's upside as a franchise quarterback, then sure, a move down would be smart. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Take the swing on a potential star under center while you can." Giants (Third overall pick): Trade down. "They could really use both a blue-chip lineman and a quarterback of the future, but you can't satisfy both needs with one top-three pick. A slight drop that still nets them a top tackle might be their best bet as of now."

"They could really use both a blue-chip lineman and a quarterback of the future, but you can't satisfy both needs with one top-three pick. A slight drop that still nets them a top tackle might be their best bet as of now." Bears (10th overall pick): Trade up. "Chicago could certainly sit tight and aim for the best tight end or pass rusher on the board. With two early second-rounders at their disposal, they're equipped to move up and make a splash. For Ashton Jeanty, perhaps?"

"Chicago could certainly sit tight and aim for the best tight end or pass rusher on the board. With two early second-rounders at their disposal, they're equipped to move up and make a splash. For Ashton Jeanty, perhaps?" Cowboys (12th overall pick): Stay put. "Everyone knows Dallas could use wide receiver help, but unless they're dead-set on a blockbuster move up for Travis Hunter (that would be fun), they should be able to hold tight and get the next-best of the crop."

If you want to see Cody's trade advice for all 32 teams, you can check out his full story here.

6. Extra points: Giants to hold private workout for Shedeur Sanders

Getty Images

