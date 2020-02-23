Jalen Ramsey making push for Lions' Darius Slay to Rams; Slay says playing with Ramsey 'would be so unfair'

The Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade heading into last season's trade deadline, acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now Ramsey is doing some recruiting of his own, wanting another All-Pro cornerback to line up with him in the Rams' secondary.

Ramsey tweeted Saturday the potential of pairing with Darius Slay in the Rams secondary with him. While Ramsey said he was "just having fun" in the tweet, the statement made its way over to Slay.

Slay wasn't against the idea of joining Ramsey in Los Angeles, embracing the potential of forming arguably the league's best cornerback duo.

Slay will be the biggest name on the trade market this offseason, especially since the Detroit Lions are listening to trade offers for the Pro Bowl cornerback with a year left on his current contract. Slay has been tasked with covering the opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver over the past several seasons. Even battling a hamstring injury in 2019 couldn't slow Slay down as opposing quarterbacks had just an 81.6 passer rating when targeting Slay, who led the team with two interceptions and 13 passes defensed. In Slay's First- Team All-Pro season of 2017, he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Getting Slay would be a huge asset for the Rams, but the cupboard is bare in terms of draft picks they would need to acquire him. Among the high draft picks, Los Angeles has just one second, one third and three fourth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and one second and one third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as a a result of various trades made to acquire star players.

The Rams traded a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to acquire Ramsey last October and haven't made a first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016. Their 2017 first-round pick went to the Tennessee Titans in the Goff trade and the 2018 first-round pick went to the New England Patriots in the Brandin Cooks deal. The Rams traded out of the first round in 2019.

Trading for Slay would require significant draft capital to the Lions, which is what the Rams don't have at this moment. Detroit will likely want to acquire a first-round pick if it can, which Los Angeles doesn't have until 2022.

Wishful thinking to get Slay to the Rams, but Los Angeles doesn't appear to have the draft picks it needs to land him.