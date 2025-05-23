The Miami Dolphins are hearing from more "interested parties than people realize" for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whose days are likely numbered with the franchise, according to general manager Chris Grier. Adam Schefter reported the increase in calls and said if a trade happens, it could not be processed until after June 1 for cap reasons.

Grier confirmed in April the decision was mutual to explore trade options with Ramsey, who is under contract through 2028, and that it was "in the best interest for all parties" to move forward in 2025 without being tied to one another.

Most speculative trade talks involving Ramsey included the Dolphins receiving a wide receiver and future draft pick in exchange for the proven cornerback, but nothing materialized just yet. The team which trades for Ramsey must be willing to take on his guaranteed salary of $24.3 million for 2025 as part of a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension he signed back in November.

Last season marked the first time Ramsey failed to make a Pro Bowl appearance since his rookie campaign in 2016. Here are five teams who have been linked to the Ramsey discussion...

After losing Sean Murphy-Bunting to a season-ending injury, the Cardinals must acquire immediate assistance in the secondary. They drafted rookies Will Johnson and Denzel Burke from Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. Ramsey could help those guys develop, along with second-year defensive back Max Melton. Perhaps Arizona could dangle a wide receiver and draft compensation as trade bait to Miami.

Like the Cardinals, the Rams need a cornerback and Ramsey checks every box for a franchise that already knowns his talent level and impact. Los Angeles traded for Ramsey in 2019 and two years later, he played an integral role on the 2021 squad that won Super Bowl LVI. The Dolphins acquired him in 2023 from the Rams in a trade that was financially-motivated.

Rams coach Sean McVay said talks are "ongoing" on the trade front.

"There are a lot of layers when you're talking about a player of his caliber with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude," McVay said, via Rams Wire. . "And so those conversations are ongoing, as I'm sure they are with multiple teams. And we'll see, but we're never going to shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail."

Adding a seven-time Pro Bowler to a locker room coming off a Super Bowl title is a no-brainer for Howie Roseman if the details work out. With former 2024 first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell and 2023 fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo expected to start, Ramsey could take Ringo's spot and bolster a budding unit. The Eagles already made one head-turning move this offseason at the back end after trading away dependable safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. They drafted former Texas star Andrew Mukuba as his intended replacement.

Why wouldn't new defensive coordinator Al Golden want a proven piece like Ramsey? He would welcome the addition with open arms. The Bengals have not signed or drafted a cornerback this offseason despite having one of the NFL's weakest units against the pass. Joe Burrow has a couple more years on his record-setting extension, so the window remains open for Cincinnati to make noise as a contender in the AFC North.

Like Cincinnati's dilemma with improvements needed, the Ravens ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed and have added several players since falling short in their bid to reach the Super Bowl. After signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, Baltimore drafted Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round for more looks at corner. The Ravens also have a bit of history signing veterans in key sports — with varying levels of impact. Odell Beckham Jr. played just one season in 2023, but the addition of Derrick Henry last spring has worked out beautifully after the ballcarrier spent the first eight years of his NFL career in Tennessee.