Jalen Ramsey not practicing with Jaguars due to illness, as trade request still lingers

Jalen Ramsey won't be at Jaguars practice on Monday as the cornerback informed the team on Sunday night that he is sick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Along with not practicing on Monday, Schefter notes that Ramsey may not practice the entire week as he believes he has the flu.

Of course, this comes in the midst of Ramsey's trade request out of Jacksonville, so it's safe to wonder if he's actually sick or simply sick of playing for the Jaguars. If it's the latter, Ramsey could be using this "illness" to further push himself out of town.

Ramey's displeasure in Jacksonville dates back a while, but things hit a fever pitch after the Jags' Week 2 loss to the Texans. He was seen jawing with head coach Doug Marrone, but that sideline incident doesn't appear to be a factor in his trade request. Really, it was "some disrespectful things" said to him following that loss from Jaguars higher-ups.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," he said last week. "I said, 'It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.' I said, 'I want to ask for a trade.'"

Even after the Jaguars earned their first win of the season against the Titans on Thursday night and with the emergence of quarterback Gardner Minshew, Ramsey hasn't budged from his trade request. It was curious, however, to see both Ramsey and the Jaguars brass coming to the decision to play the 24-year-old on Thursday night in the first place. Given his request and the value he has around the league, they certainly were playing with fire in the event that Ramsey suffered an injury.

It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Ramsey has wised up to that risk and is part of the motivation for not wanting to practice with his reported illness.

As for where things stand on a potential trade, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that the Jaguars are trying to get two first rounds picks for Ramsey, but general managers around the league believe that the final haul will look more like one first round pick, a second and a promising young player in return.

If the Jaguars do ultimately deal him, La Canfora reports that the Eagles, Seahawks and Ravens are monitoring the situation, but it's the Kansas City Chiefs who are considered the favorites to land him.